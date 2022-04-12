IT was like he never left.
Making his return after a six-year absence recently, Fabien Whitfield played unbeaten to win back-to-back beach tournaments as local volleyball was contested in Trinidad for the first time since late in the 2019 season.
The Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) staged qualifying events at Saith Park, Chaguanas, to select teams to fly the red, white and black flag in this week’s NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Championship.
The qualifier will take place on Saturday and Sunday in the Dominican Republic and the 19th edition of the “Worlds” will be contested in Rome, Italy, in the middle of June.
Whitfield, who has not competed since he received a four-year suspension for a prohibited substance during the 2016 NORCECA Beach Tour, reunited with former partner Daneil Williams and it was like time had stood still.
The “Toco Boys” were unstoppable on local soil before the ban and they again dominated the opposition to win both tournaments.
Williams and Whitfield, who have combined to win four of this country’s five NORCECA medals (a silver and three bronzes), defeated the same pair in both finals.
After brushing aside Kareem Thomas and Marlon Phillip 21-11, 21-16 for the first title, the favourites came within two points of losing the second final in the second set before clawing their way back to get home 19-21, 23-21, 15-10.
Both bronze-medal matches also featured the same two pairs and the same winners.
Joel Theodore and Stephen Enile took down Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud 21-9, 21-18 for the final place on the podium in the second tournament, after prevailing 21-18, 22-20 when they met at the same stage in the first.
Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph will join Whitfield and Daneil in the Dominican Republic after also winning both local competitions.
The favourites defeated Surya Chase and Adalia Badroe 21-16, 21-17 in the first final, and marched past Shanice Cottoy and Brittney Choon 21-9, 21-10 in the second.
The “Worlds” is a biennial competition, but because of Covid-19, it has been three years the last edition in Hamburg, Germany.
Five years ago, T&T’s men became the first team from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify, and Daneil and Marlon Phillip participated in the 2017 World Championship in Vienna, Austria.
The top 12 men’s and women’s ranked teams in the region have qualified to participate this weekend and both T&T teams are in the NORCECA top ten.
The teams will be placed in two round-robin groups and the top two from each group will book tickets for the World Championships.