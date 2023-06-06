Under-13s square off in North/South Cricket Classic

Justin Pamphille will captain North and Reyard Jerome will lead South in today’s Price Club Supermarket sponsored North/South Classic which bowls off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10.30 a.m.
The ‘Classic’ will afford Trinidad and Tobago’s leading Under-13 cricketers a final opportunity to address the national selectors.
The scheduled 40-over contest will give the selectors a final look at the cream of the crop in the age-group before picking a team to play Guyana’s Under-13s in a reciprocal series later this year.
The series was initiated by TTCB president Azim Bassarath, now vice-president of Cricket West Indies, who saw the opportunity to promote inter-territorial rivalry at that level.
Bassarath believes that because of the absence of a regional Under-13 competition, a gap exists in the development of cricketers at their most formative level when potential can be identified and nurtured at an early stage.
Bassarath approached his counterpart on the Guyana Cricket Board who was enthusiastic about the proposal and welcomed the first T&T team last year for a series of matches which they dominated.
Now plans are in place to host the Guyanese who are anxious to put up a better fight against their traditional rivals for supremacy and square the contest which is expected to become an annual affair.
South skipper Jerome grabbed four wickets for 25 runs for Central as they beat South West by four runs to win the Scotiabank Under-13 Inter Zone Tournament last month.
Meanwhile Pamphille scored a hundred and made two half-centuries in the Under-13 Inter Zone Tournament to emerge as the leading run-getter.
TEAMS
North: Justin Pamphille (Captain), Zaheem Ali (Vice-captain), Zyon Daniel, Sanjiv Bachu, Samir Boodoo, Isaiah Johnson, Abdiel Boland, Elijah Ashton, John-Paul Barrimond, Davis Guerra, Shaheen Khan, Zander Castanada, Kymuel Lynch. Mikhail Williams (Coach), Keith Boodoosingh (Manager)
South: Reyard Jerome (Captain), Keshav Mongru (Vice-captain), K’Hill Thomas, Jayden Sadaphal, Nityum Mongru, Jaden Seurattan, Jordan Julien, Curtis Junior Nanan, Adrian Singh, Zion Phillip, Rylee Gangoo, Bradley Jaggernauth, Veer Arjoon. Ramesh Dharamdeo (Coach).