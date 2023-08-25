Under-14 girls stun Jamaica

Under-14 girls

CELEBRATION TIME: Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-14 girls celebrate their 2-1 win over Jamaica in the CFU Challenge Girls U-14 Series in Antigua and Barbuda, on Thursday night. —Photo courtesy TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-14 girls have qualified for the semi-final of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series Girls U-14 competition.

T&T stunned their Jamaican counterparts 2-1 in a Tier I Group A match, on Thursday night, at the ABFA Technical Centre, in Antigua and Barbuda.

As reward, the Soca Princesses will today face unbeaten Group B winners Aruba in the semi-final stage from 2 p.m., while Group A winners Puerto Rico face Cayman Islands.

T&T have also assured themselves of remaining in Tier 1 for the next edition of the tournament.

The Arubans had already won Group B after their first three matches, twice beating Turks & Caicos and also defeating Cayman Islands.

The T&T girls had lost their previous three matches in the development tournament, twice to Puerto Rico — the outstanding team in the group — and also to Jamaica 1-0 in an earlier match.

Puerto Rico played unbeaten in winning the group, beating Jamaica 4-0 and 5-0, and T&T 3-0 and 5-0. Puerto Rico ended group play with 12 points, while both T&T and Jamaica finished on three points apiece.

However, when it mattered most, the T&T girls pulled off the win, and thus finishing second in the group on goal-difference.

