Trinidad and Tobago’s footballers ended the group phase of the CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championship campaign with a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in the Dominican Republic, yesterday.
Goals by Jonathan Mason and Jeremiah Daniel (penalty) secured the victory. However, the win was not good enough to prevent T&T from finishing bottom of Group D behind Honduras (five points), Puerto Rico (four) and Costa Rica (four). Today, as one of the teams that failed to advance in this developmental tournament they will have a playoff against fellow non-qualifiers Qatar for one of the lower placings at 4 p.m.,
The victory yesterday was at least consolation for the squad coached by Shawn Cooper after they dropped to a second 2-1 defeat against the Puerto Ricans on Tuesday.
Having been beaten by Honduras in their opening match, T&T, when down to ten players, battled from a goal down to pull level with Puerto Rico, before conceding the game’s winner five minutes from the end of the 70-minute regulation period.
“These boys fought their hearts out tonight trying to get the victory,” Cooper remarked, “and in doing so, we got caught on the far post (and) went down again 2-1.”
He continued: “But I am very much pleased with what I saw from them. Obviously, they are U-15 boys and they will make errors, and they will learn from it.”
Though a second loss was disappointing, Cooper was pleased otherwise with what he saw and believes that exposure was the main difference between his team and both opponents they have played.
“In looking at the team sheets of both games we played; Honduras and Puerto Rico, you will see that the boys from those teams are playing at a very high level in relation to our boys. So, you could see the footballing knowledge, the IQ at key moments where it will tell. So, the only thing we could hope now to equalise the situation is giving our boys more international exposure,” assessed Cooper.
Goals on either side of half-time from striker Diego Echevarria saw Puerto Rico to their first win, having lost their opener 2-1 to Costa Rica. Behind and trailing 1-0 , it got worse for T&T went Adam Pierre was sent off in the 44th minute for putting a hand across an opponent heading to goal.
Even with a player short, T&T had an immediate chance to get level when Keston Richards hit a close-up shot straight at the opposing goalkeeper, before Akel Vesprey put the rebound into the side netting.
And in the 54th minute, it was Vesprey who restored parity, when running onto a long punt, fighting off his marker and hitting a shot across the goalkeeper. And T&T had two chances in quick succession, forcing the Puerto Rico custodian off his line to get the ball.
Puerto Rico then had a goal disallowed in the 57th minute due to an offside call. Both teams, with respective losses in the opening games, searched for the win. T&T became increasingly desperate and Puerto Rico more dangerous on the counter-attack. And it was Puerto Rico who struck with five minutes of regulation time left, an unmarked player sweeping the ball in at the back post.
“We lost the first game and because of the points system with the other teams, we had to go for broke. We had to go for a victory to give ourselves a chance of going into the second round,” explained Cooper.
T&T still had one decent chance of a late equaliser in added-on time. Vesprey’s powerful wide run and cross into the penalty found Caden Trestrail, who failed to guide a diving header into a not well-protected goal.
There was only time left to take a corner, awarded because Trestrail’s header was judged to have deflected off a Puerto Rican defender but T&T could not convert from the corner-kick.