Under-15 boys begin against Honduras

Trinidad and Tobago’s national Under-15 boys footballers open the 2023 CONCACAF Under-15 Championship with a tough match up against Honduras at the Olympico Felix Sanchez stadium in Santo Domingo from 8 p.m tomorrow

T&T are grouped with Honduras, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. The junior Soca Warriors go into action a second time against Costa Rica on Monday, same time and venue, before ending the preliminary round on Tuesday against Puerto at the same venue from 6 p.m.

T&T warmed up for the tournament with a pair of recent 1-1 drawn matches against Jamaica.

The CONCACAF Under15 Championship is a developmental tournament and will not serve as a regional qualifier for any tournament.

Shawn Cooper has been appointment head coach for the duration of the tournament, lending his experience to Densill Theobald who had been assisting in overseeing the TTFA’s High Performance U-15 Boys Programme, dating back to May 2022. Theobald will serve as Cooper’s assistant coach.

The CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championship takes place every two years and has been played since 2013. The 2021 championship was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A mini Carnival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium here in Port of Spain, yesterday, ushered in the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).

In addition to many elements of the host nation’s Carnival celebrations, including the iconic Peter Minhsall creations Tan Tan and Saga Boy, the opening ceremony featured a Trinidad and Tobago history lesson. The colourful, multi-cultural show prompted Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louis Martin to declare that T&T had staged the best a notable CYG opening.

Club Sando stunner

A second half blitz and brace from substitute Ezekiel Kesar saw Tiger Tanks Club Sando open the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield football tournament with a 4-0 victory over Guadeloupe champions Solidarité Scolaire yesterday at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis. Club Sando got goals from Kesar (78th and 79th), Kadeem Corbin (51st) and Isaiah Thompson (87th).

T&T bring up rear in Davis Cup

HOSTS Trinidad and Tobago have finished ninth and last in the lowest rung of the Davis Cup ladder at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The national tennis players were swept 3-0 by Nicaragua when the group stage of the Americas Group IV competition ended yesterday.

Calypso Girls battle for 11th spot

WIN and Trinidad and Tobago will match their worst-ever performance at a Netball World Cup, an 11th place finish in New Zealand 2007. Lose against Fiji today, and T&T will finish 12th, achieving a new low.

ITF silver medal for Byng

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Sebastien Byng had to settle for the silver medal when the curtain came down on the ITF (Internaional Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament yesterday in St Lucia.

After wining four matches in straight sets—including a round of 16 triumph over the No, 2 seed—the sixth-seeded national Under-18 and 21 champion was defeated 6-3, 7-5 in the 18 and under final by unseeded American Neel Krishnaswamy.