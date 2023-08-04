Under-15 boys begin against Honduras

Trinidad and Tobago’s national Under-15 boys footballers open the 2023 CONCACAF Under-15 Championship with a tough match up against Honduras at the Olympico Felix Sanchez stadium in Santo Domingo from 8 p.m tomorrow
T&T are grouped with Honduras, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. The junior Soca Warriors go into action a second time against Costa Rica on Monday, same time and venue, before ending the preliminary round on Tuesday against Puerto at the same venue from 6 p.m.
T&T warmed up for the tournament with a pair of recent 1-1 drawn matches against Jamaica.
The CONCACAF Under15 Championship is a developmental tournament and will not serve as a regional qualifier for any tournament.
Shawn Cooper has been appointment head coach for the duration of the tournament, lending his experience to Densill Theobald who had been assisting in overseeing the TTFA’s High Performance U-15 Boys Programme, dating back to May 2022. Theobald will serve as Cooper’s assistant coach.
The CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championship takes place every two years and has been played since 2013. The 2021 championship was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.