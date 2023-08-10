Under-15 boys defeat Qatar

Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 boys footballers ended the 2023 CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championship which a 3-0 victory over Qatar yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.
T&T made a quick start and were ahead by two goals after six minutes, Nkosi Foncette (2nd) and Jonathan Mason (6th), with his second goal in as many days getting the goals. Keston Richards added a third in the 22nd minute.
The match was a consolation game for both teams, neither having advanced to the quarter-finals. Since the CONCACAF Under-15’s is a developmental tournament, teams that did not qualify for the quarter-finals were given an extra match after the group stage. In officials results, T&T finished bottom of Group D in the preliminary round, losing 2-1 to both Honduras and Puerto Rico, but beating Costa Rica 2-0. Meanwhile, Middle East guest-team Qatar lost 3-2 to the USA, 1-0 to Haiti and 1-0 to Cuba.