Under-15 boys defeat Qatar

Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 boys footballers ended the 2023 CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championship which a 3-0 victory over Qatar yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.

T&T made a quick start and were ahead by two goals after six minutes, Nkosi Foncette (2nd) and Jonathan Mason (6th), with his second goal in as many days getting the goals. Keston Richards added a third in the 22nd minute.