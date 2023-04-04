Under-15 boys open CWI ‘Rising Stars’ campaign with big win

In search of Trinidad and Tobago’s first piece of regional silverware this season, the national Under-15 boys sent a strong message to their regional counterparts with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Guyana in the opening round of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship in Antigua, yesterday.

At the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Darius Batoosingh and Yasir Deen grabbed three wickets each to wreck the Guyana innings for 75 before Christian Lall stood tall in the modest chase to finish unbeaten on 32 (27 balls) as T&T reached 76 for three in 15.2 overs.

In other results yesterday, Earsinho Fontaine scored an unbeaten 130 for the Windward Islands as they defeated the Leeward Islands by 99 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, while Jamaica defeated Barbados by 18 runs at Liberta Cricket Ground.

The tournament continues tomorrow with T&T in action against the Windward Islands at Liberta Sports Club, Guyana up against Jamaica at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and the Leewards facing Barbados at Coolidge.

Summarised Scores:

Guyana 75 all out (32.4 overs) (Darrius Battoosingh 3/10, Yasir Deen 3/8, Alejandoro Kassiram 2/13) vs T&T 76-3 (15.2 overs) (Christian Lall 32 no, Zane Maraj 14 no; Emmanuel Lewis 2/34) —T&T won by 7 wickets

