The Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) NextGen Under-15 development programme gets underway today with matches across both islands.

In Trinidad, North Zone will come up against East at St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair, while South West will host South at James Park in Point Fortin.

The other game in Trinidad will feature Central and South East at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. This game will be preceded by a short opening ceremony at 9 a.m. when officials from the TTCB and Scotiabank will meet the players.

The lone game in Tobago will see Tobago squaring off against North East at Shaw Park.

Today’s U-15 fixtures

(All matches bowl off at 9.30 am)

Tobago vs North East, Shaw Park

North vs East, St Mary’s College

Central vs South East, National Cricket Centre

South West vs South, James Park Point Fortin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Div II relay bronze for Thompson

Div II relay bronze for Thompson

TEAM TTO swimmer Jeron Thompson helped his team to a bronze medal on the opening day, Wednesday night, of the NCAA Division II Championships that splashed off in Greensboro, North Carolina.

And his TTO team-mate Kael Yorke was scheduled to swim for a medal in the final of the men’s 100-yard butterfly last night.

Soca Kings into T10 final

The Soca Kings slipped up in their final round robin match in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match yesterday but still finished in the top spot to earn automatic qualification to today’s final.

Tennis girls, boys play for 5th, 9th

Tennis girls, boys play for 5th, 9th

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls will be playing for fifth place and the boys will attempt to secure ninth spot when the curtain falls on the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup today in the Dominican Republic.

Under-15 cricket starts today

The Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) NextGen Under-15 development programme gets underway today with matches across both islands.

Whitley coaches Oropune youths

Whitley coaches Oropune youths

Former national midfielder Aurtis Whitley, a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 World Cup squad, is passing on his experience to young footballers in Oropune Gardens where he resides.

Whitley, a former national captain, is conducting weekly coaching sessions with members of the Oropune Police Youth Club and has also teamed up with former national team-mate Hayden Tinto to offer coaching clinics to aspiring players.

T&T netballers in tough Commonwealth group

Trinidad and Tobago were among the teams named when World Netball and the Commonwealth Games Federation announced the final six qualifiers for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,

The final six teams to qualify, selected due to being among the top 12 in the netball world rankings as of January 31 2022 are: Uganda, Scotland, Wales, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Ireland and Barbados. These teams now join Australia, New Zealand, England, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi, who were announced as the first six qualifiers in October 2021.