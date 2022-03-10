Under-15 cricket starts today

The Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) NextGen Under-15 development programme gets underway today with matches across both islands.
In Trinidad, North Zone will come up against East at St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair, while South West will host South at James Park in Point Fortin.
The other game in Trinidad will feature Central and South East at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. This game will be preceded by a short opening ceremony at 9 a.m. when officials from the TTCB and Scotiabank will meet the players.
The lone game in Tobago will see Tobago squaring off against North East at Shaw Park.
Today’s U-15 fixtures
(All matches bowl off at 9.30 am)
Tobago vs North East, Shaw Park
North vs East, St Mary’s College
Central vs South East, National Cricket Centre
South West vs South, James Park Point Fortin