The North/South Classic in local cricket is back but at the age group level, beginning with a clash of Under-15 teams on Saturday.
The series, being sponsored by The Price Club Supermarket and Tiger Tanks Trinidad Unlimited, will feature four contests between Under-15, Under-13, Under-17 and Under-19 teams representing the North and South regions.
Referencing the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s preparation for the return to competition after the lifting of Government’s Covid-19 Public Health restrictions, Bassarath told the audience at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva: “I say this as a prelude to the reason we are here today as recent history vindicates the patience, plans and strategies of the TTCB and sets the stage for the next phase of our development programme.”
Bassarath noted that “mere days after lifting of restrictions on team sports, the TTCB was able to launch its Inter-Zone youth tournaments for the Under-19s, Under-17s, Under-15s and Under-13s.
“These competitions brought back some sense of normalcy to our young cricketers who were keen to get back into action after the long layoff.”
He added that his board was, “thankful for the financial support of The Price Club, Tiger Tanks Unlimited, and Scotiabank who all had no hesitancy in partnering with us as we got back on track.”
Recalling the history of the North/South matches, Bassarath said: “The legacy of the North/South Classic is deeply ingrained in local cricket dating back to more than three-quarter century and was an eagerly anticipated fixture on the calendar by players and fans alike.
Only the best cricketers playing on the national team or in line for selection featured in the North/South Classic and a star-studded list of cricketers have had their names inscribed in its scoresheet.
“Sadly, the Classic fell by the wayside, losing its first-class status along the way but under my tenure it was a mission of the TTCB to reintroduce the match for the senior players and now we are going a step further by including the younger generation to share in this rich legacy.”
The Under-15 match on Saturday will feature players who stood out during the Scotiabank Under-15 Inter-Zone tournament. At stake for these youths will be selection for the Cricket West Indies Regional Tournament from August 17 to 28 in Grenada. T&T are the defending champions, having won when the tournament was last staged in 2019 in Antigua and Barbuda.