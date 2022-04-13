SAFE: Flamingos batter Raul Ali, left, makes his ground before Masqueraders wicketkeeper Verran Batchu removes the bails during their Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup second round match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Tuesday. Ali scored 12 as the Flamingos posted 256 for seven. Batchu scored 91 not out as the Masqueraders won by seven wickets. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD