Under-17s battle at NCC today

The Price Club Under-17 Youth Tournament bowls off today with East Zone up against Central Zone in the feature match of Group A at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.
The opening match will be preceded by a short opening ceremony.
The Under-17 tourney is the third youth competition put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) since the resumption of team sports in February.
The Price Club/Tiger Tanks Under-19 tournament was completed last Wednesday with the Central Zone Under-19s beating East in the final at the NCC.
Meanwhile, the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Development Programme was completed last Friday with South East emerging as champions after the final was abandoned due to rain. South East had a perfect record in the competition with three wins in the group stage and victory over North in the semi-final.
South East open their Under-17 Group B campaign against Central at Sancho Road Recreation ground, while South West tackle South at James Park.
The other Group A match will see North East up against Tobago at Prisons Ground in Arouca.
All matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m.
Today’s Under-17 Fixtures
Group A
North East vs Tobago,
Prisons Ground
East Zone vs North Zone, NCC
Group B
South East vs Central,
Sancho Road
South West vs South Zone, James Park