Under-17s battle at NCC today

NextGen Under-15

UNDER-15 CHAMPIONS: The South East Zone Under-15 cricket team celebrate with the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15

Development Programme trophy at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, last Friday. South East were crowned champions after the final was abandoned due to rain. Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Ganesh Gobin, Ashmeed Mohammed, Rayad Khan, Zion Phillip, Raymond Garboo, Brendan Boodoo (captain), Zane Maraj (vice-captain) and Shiva Harripersad. In the back row, from left to right, are Ravi Teeluck (manager), Adrian Singh (wicket keeper), Sachin Rambharath, Mickhel Sookdeo, Justin Hamid, Amit Chan, Sameer Ramdath, Nicholas Ramkissoon (assistant coach), Scyon Charles and Angard Ramdaya (head coach).

The Price Club Under-17 Youth Tournament bowls off today with East Zone up against Central Zone in the feature match of Group A at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.

The opening match will be preceded by a short opening ceremony.

The Under-17 tourney is the third youth competition put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) since the resumption of team sports in February.

The Price Club/Tiger Tanks Under-19 tournament was completed last Wednesday with the Central Zone Under-19s beating East in the final at the NCC.

Meanwhile, the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Development Programme was completed last Friday with South East emerging as champions after the final was abandoned due to rain. South East had a perfect record in the competition with three wins in the group stage and victory over North in the semi-final.

South East open their Under-17 Group B campaign against Central at Sancho Road Recreation ground, while South West tackle South at James Park.

The other Group A match will see North East up against Tobago at Prisons Ground in Arouca.

All matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m.

Today’s Under-17 Fixtures

Group A

North East vs Tobago,

Prisons Ground

East Zone vs North Zone, NCC

Group B

South East vs Central,

Sancho Road

South West vs South Zone, James Park

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WONDERFUL WINDIES

WONDERFUL WINDIES

Buoyant West Indies needed all of 90 minutes yesterday as they crushed England by ten wickets inside four days to capture the first-ever Richards-Botham Trophy series.

Wallace injured out Suncorp Super Netball season

Wallace injured out Suncorp Super Netball season

It has been confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace has suffered an ACL injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the Suncorp Super Netball season in Australia, which began on Friday.

Star shooter Wallace suffered the serious injury while playing for New South Wales (NSW) Swifts as they started their Super Netball title defence with a 57-55 loss to local rivals Giants. The match was a repeat of the 2021 season grand final, which was won by the Swifts.

Cariah leads QPCC to fifth straight Sunday League win

Yannic Cariah stepped up to the plate yesterday for Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s first team, grabbing five wickets and scoring an unbeaten 50 to guide the Port of Spain club to another dominant victory in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sunday League.

World Cup lifeline for Windies Women

Holders England won their last group match in style and West Indies benefitted from South Africa’s thrilling victory over India, yesterday, to make the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Meg Lanning’s Australia, who finished the group campaign with a perfect 7-0 record, had already secured their place in the last four.

Under-17s battle at NCC today

Under-17s battle at NCC today

The Price Club Under-17 Youth Tournament bowls off today with East Zone up against Central Zone in the feature match of Group A at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.

The opening match will be preceded by a short opening ceremony.

The Under-17 tourney is the third youth competition put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) since the resumption of team sports in February.

Lewis transitions from athlete to coach

Lewis transitions from athlete to coach

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic laser-class sailor Andrew Lewis has retired from competitive sailing after a career that spanned two decades. However, he remains committed to helping the development of the country’s next generation of sailors.

The 33-year-old Lewis, who represented T&T at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, announced his retirement earlier this month and also revealed that he has taken up a position coaching the Canada National Team.