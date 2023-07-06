Under-19 girls get 1st win

After a first-round washout on Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19 team got their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars campaign off to a winning start yesterday with an easy eight-wicket win over Jamaica at Gilbert Park in California, yesterday.

Batting first, Jamaica posted 90 for nine off their allotted 30 overs, with Lena Scott top-scoring with 35. KD Jazz Mitchell was the best bowler for T&T with three for 14, while Samara Ramnath and Shalini Samaroo grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, T&T raced to 91 for two off 19.3 overs to seal the win, with opener Shunelle Sawh hitting an unbeaten 26.

In other results yesterday, the Windward Islands defeated the Leeward Islands by eight wickets at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), while Guyana edged Barbados by 11 runs at UWI SPEC in St Augustine.

The tournament continues on Sunday with T&T up against the Windwards at Gilbert Park.

The Windwards lead the standings with two wins, while T&T have one win following the first round washout.

Barbados will be in action against Jamaica at UWI SPEC on Sunday while Guyana and the Leewards will meet at the NCC.

Summarised scores:

At Gilbert Park

Jamaica 90-9 (30 overs) (Lena Scott 35; KD Jazz Mitchell 3/14, Samara Ramnath 2/6, Shalini Samaroo 2/20)

vs T&T 91-2 (19.3 overs) (Shunelle Sawh 26 n.o,, Maria La Foucade 16 n.o.)

—T&T won by eight wickets.

At NCC

Leeward Islands 59 ( 22.2 overs) (A Gillbert 4/9, J Glasgow 3/6)

vs Windward Islands 60-2 (11.1 overs) (J Glasgwo 24 n.o.)

—Windwards won by eight wickets.

At UWI SPEC

Guyana 110-6 (30 overs) (Realeanna Grimmond 39, Nyia Latchman 26 n.o.; Theanny Herbert-Mayers 3/9)

vs Barbados 99-9 (30 overs) (Trishan Holder 41, Nyia Latchman 2/16)

—Guyana won by 11 runs.

Hockey men take silver at CAC

West Indies women wrap up T20 series

Hood back as women’s coach

