Under-19s eliminated from title contention after S/Lanka defeat

Hosts West Indies crashed out of the ICC Under-19 World Cup after suffering a disappointing three-wicket defeat to unbeaten Sri Lanka in their final Group D game, yesterday.
Starting the morning at Conaree Sports Club needing a big victory in order to qualify for the Super League quarter-finals, the “Rising Stars” failed to muster the effort required, and the defeat left them third in the group behind winners Sri Lanka on six points and second placed Australia on four points.
Sent in, Windies U-19s gathered a competitive 250 for nine, debutant Kevin Wickham top-scoring with 56, Jordan Johnson striking 47 and Teddy Bishop and wicketkeeper Rivaldo Clarke both stroking 45 apiece. In reply, opener Sadisha Rajapaksa underpinned the run chase with 76 as Sri Lanka U-19s overhauled their target with ten balls to spare.
Anjala Bandara carved out 40 while Shevon Daniel struck a busy 34 but it was Ranuda Somarathne, who belted an unbeaten 28, who sealed the win. Not for the first time, “Rising Stars” lost both openers Matthew Nandu (7) and Shaqkere Parris (16) cheaply to be 34 for two in the ninth over. Called up from the reserves as one of two temporary replacements for Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael who tested positive for Covid, Wickham put on 68 for the third wicket with Bishop before adding a further 58 for the fourth wicket with Johnson. Bishop hammered seven fours before falling in the 27th over while Wickham counted five fours and a six before he was fourth out in the 38th.
Johnson rallied the innings in a 34-run, fifth wicket stand with Rivaldo Clarke who hit a 35-ball cameo as he put on 46 for the eighth wicket with McKenny Clarke (21 no). Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage proved outstanding, picking up three for 39.
In reply, seamer Nathan Edwards removed Chamindu Wickramasinghe for four with four runs on the board but Rajapaksa stitched together several partnerships to keep Sri Lanka’s run chase intact. He added 52 for the second wicket with Daniel, 40 for the third with Liyanage (9), 78 for the fourth with Bandara and 25 for the fifth with captain Dunith Wellalage (15).
By the time Rajapaksa perished in the 40th over, lbw to seamer Isai Thorne (2-41), Sri Lanka required a further 52 from 62 balls and Somarathne staged a 33-run, seventh wicket stand with Raveen De Silva (13), to deny Windies any late comeback. The hosts will now enter the Plate phase of the tournament where they face the fourth placed finishers in Group C in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. Meanwhile, five West Indies players and four further India players have received positive PCR test results for Covid-19 through the official event testing programme. The players are currently self-isolating and are being monitored and cared for by the medical team.