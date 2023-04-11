RYAN CHIN and Manuela Rueede emerged winners of the inaugural Sabres Multi-Sport Club San Coco Mountain Bike XC Challenge at the San Juan Estate in Gran Couva, recently.

The field of the Elite four-lap event included Liam Trepte, Josias Velasquez and Eamon Healy-Singh but it was Chin of Breakaway Cycling Club clinching victory with a time of one hour, 39 minutes and 33 seconds. Healy-Singh and Richard Conybear who both represented Tobago MTB Tours finished second and third respectively.