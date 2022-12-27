Under-23 Cup bowls off cricket season

The 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board domestic season bowls off today with the Namalco Under-23 Cup.
Four teams will be involved three rounds of matches at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva, and the nearby Inshan Ali Ground in Preysal, with the final scheduled for January 7 at the NCC. The matches are 50 overs per side and gets going at 9.30 a.m.
The teams will be captained by four talented youngsters identified by the TTCB selectors as having a major role to play in the future success of the national senior team. They are Joshua James (Masqueraders), Cephas Cooper (Hummingbirds), Matthew Patrick (Flamingos) and Kristan Kallicharan (Scarlet Ibis).
At the recent launch of the competition, president of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath stressed the importance of having the Under-23s in the national set-up.
He described the group of cricketers as immensely talented with much to offer and who were first engaged in a TTCB national competition in 2019, before Covid-19 prohibited the sport from being played for close to 24 months.
“It is an idea that the TTCB has been promoting for some time to tap into the latent abilities of cricketers who for one reason or the other do not get the opportunity to take centre stage. And we are pleased to see that at the Cricket West Indies level attention is also being paid in this direction following the TTCB’s initial success,” said Bassarath.
He was effusive in his praise of Namalco Construction Services Limited for again offering to display their corporate responsibility for the national game with their $120,000 sponsorship.
Nalamco’s director Alisha Ali said at the launch she was pleased with the effort of the TTCB to provide the platform for the young cricketers to showcase their talent.
Ali said she recognised that the Under-23s were a missing age group in the national and regional development programme and Namalco was happy to be the title sponsor for the four-team competition.
She said she looked forward to some exciting matches and brilliant individual performances which will certainly point the way towards a very successful TTCB 2023 season.
Also expressing bright optimism for the upcoming season was chairman of the TTCB’s Maketing Committee, Ismahieel Ali, who also thanked Namalco for joining the push to highlight the Under-23s.
“After the removal of the Covid-19 restrictions, the TTCB did not have the space in their cricket calendar to implement all the development programs that the Marketing Committee was interest in and working on,” said Ali.
“We are extremely pleased to be involved in this excellent initiative to further develop the young talent that Trinidad and Tobago have in abundance. We look forward to working closely with the TTCB Executive to ensure we do more for our young people,” said Ali.
TEAMS
Masqueraders: Joshua James (Captain), Leon Bassano, Giovanni Letren, Nicholas Elliot, Gerald Chin (Wkp), Chadeon Raymond, Mikkel Govia, Joshua Yorke, Ezekiel Joefield, Daniel Osouna, Shiva McCoon, Joshua Dookie, Eric Garcia, Jean Phillippe Barrie. Lyndon Ramanan (Manager), Nisar Mohanned (Coach).
HUMMINGBIRDS: Cephas Cooper (Captain), Tariq Mohammed, Navin Bidaisee, Antonio Gomez (Wkp), Damion Joachim, Aaron Nanan, Nicholas Ali, Kyle Roopchand, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Jevon George, Vanir Maharaj, Mbeki Joseph, Justyn Gangoo, Chris Sadanan. Stephen Ramkisson (Manager)
Amin Forgenie (Coach)
FLAMINGOS: Matthew Patrick (Captain), Denzil Antoine, Daniel Ramsawak, Isaiah Ali, Aaron Bankay, Rahul Pitiram, Shiva Sankar, Justin Manick, Sameer Ali, Ryan Bandoo, Lemuel Matthews, Amrit Dass, Crystian Thurton, Kieron John. Frank Simmons (Manager), Gibran Mohammed (Coach).
SCARLET IBIS: Kirstan Kallicharan (Captain), Leonardo Julien, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Sachin Seecharan, Nathaniel McDavid, Sachin Soodeen, Leonardo Francis, Ronaldo Forester, Sion Hackett, Andy Mahase, Giovanni Ramdenny, Anderson Mahase, Shazad Mohammed, Amir Ali. Malcolm Ramlogan (Manager), Bhoodesh Dookie (Coach).