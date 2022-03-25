Under-23 Futsal trials today

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will host open screening towards the selection of a Men’s National U-23 Futsal team for participation in the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.

Past Futsal assistant coach Paul Decle will oversee proceedings as head coach at the screening sessions which take place today and tomorrow at the International School of Port of Spain, #1 International Drive, Westmoorings.

Eligible players must be born between January 1, 1999 and December 3, 2004.

All players must be eligible to operate under Safe Zone protocol and must walk with their vaccination card and proof of identification.

Only trialists will be allowed on the compound and must observe all Covid-19 protocol.

Trialists are asked to walk with shin guards, black shorts, red jersey and a while jersey, along with non-marking shoes. Pre-Registration must be completed via https://forms.gle/kB966jaXVzAbcWkS8 and on-site registration takes place at the venue from 2.30pm today and tomorrow.

Lawmen tackle Deportivo in ‘Ascension’

POLICE FC play their first competitive football match in two years when they take on Deportivo Point Fortin in the first match of an Ascension Invitational double-header today at the Arima Velodrome.

Today, the “Boys in Blue” will showcase some new, young faces when taking on Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 p.m. at the east venue. The 7p.m. second match will Moruga FC facing Central Soccer World, both relatively unknown quantities.

Paul, Gittens favoured to claim top honours

CYCLIST Nicholas Paul and long jumper Tyra Gittens are the favourites for the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for 2021.

The 59th edition of the gala event, entitled “A Journey Beyond Hope” and comes off tonight via a televised production on CNC3 from 7.30 p.m. It will also be broadcast live on that station’s website.

Gray gives Reggae Boyz share of honours

Queen’s Park Rangers striker Andre Gray struck in the second half as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night.

Eriq Zavaleta’s 21st strike had given the visitors the lead at half-time at the National Stadium but Gray answered in the 72nd, to ensure the hosts came away with a share of the points. Jamaica will be left ruing the result, however, as they squandered several chances to win the contest by a comfortable margin.

SLIM LEAD

The West Indies tail wagged in a similar way that England’s did on the first evening as the hosts earned themselves a 28-run advantage when closing day two of the third Test, yesterday, on 232-8.

England had reduced the West Indies to 95 for six after a three-wicket burst from Chris Woakes (3-48) after lunch, but as the pitch began to flatten out, Joshua Da Silva (54no) first added 49 for the eighth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (28) and then an unbroken 55 for the ninth with Kemar Roach (25no) to see the home side beyond England’s score.

Prince, Fermin seek semi-final spot

Middleweight Aaron Prince and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin will seek semi-final spots today at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaqil, Ecuador. However, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is out of the tournament.

A bulky-looking Paul in no way looked in the physical shape which landed him a World Championship bronze medal last November.

Paul lost by unanimous decision to Brazilian Abner Texiera in his opening round fight on Thursday.