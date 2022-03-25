Under-23 Futsal trials today

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will host open screening towards the selection of a Men’s National U-23 Futsal team for participation in the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.
Past Futsal assistant coach Paul Decle will oversee proceedings as head coach at the screening sessions which take place today and tomorrow at the International School of Port of Spain, #1 International Drive, Westmoorings.
Eligible players must be born between January 1, 1999 and December 3, 2004.
All players must be eligible to operate under Safe Zone protocol and must walk with their vaccination card and proof of identification.
Only trialists will be allowed on the compound and must observe all Covid-19 protocol.
Trialists are asked to walk with shin guards, black shorts, red jersey and a while jersey, along with non-marking shoes. Pre-Registration must be completed via https://forms.gle/kB966jaXVzAbcWkS8 and on-site registration takes place at the venue from 2.30pm today and tomorrow.