Beaten comprehensively in all three matches of the One-Day series against Bangladesh, West Indies coach Phil Simmons could do nothing else but describe his team’s performance as “under par,” and say his players needed to handle spin better.
Speaking after an under-strength ODI side captained by Jason Mohammed crashed to a 120-run defeat in the final match in Chattogram yesterday, Simmons again lamented his batsmen’s lack of production.
“We didn’t bat as well as we can do. Bowling wasn’t that bad. On this wicket, to limit them to under 300 has been good but our batting has been poor throughout the series,” he said in a post-match interview.
In none of the three matches did the West Indies batsmen post totals of 200 or more and they also failed to bat out their allotted 50 overs. In addition, no Windies batsman managed an individual score of 50 or more.
Asked what he had learned from the series, Simmons said: “That we need to play spin better. We need to be able to rotate strike and score boundaries in Bangladesh a lot better, so there is work to be done.”
The Windies coach was also forced to admit that, “every time you have low scores like that, there is not enough character shown.
There is not enough heart, determination, all the words you can use. It’s all about putting everything in out there and making sure things happen the way you want them to happen and that’s not been done.”
However, despite the negative results, Simmons was encouraged by the work of debutant left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. “He’s definitely a man of the future,” Simmons said.
“To make your debut and to get three-for and then have the kind of respect that you’ve been shown in the last two games, it means that you improving and that you are doing something right, so he is someone for the future.”
Asked also about the captaincy of Jason Mohammed who stepped into the role after Kieron Pollard declined the tour, Simmons said: “I think he’s done well. He’s commanded things well on the field. Unfortunately he didn’t get as much runs as he wanted to get but I think as a captain on the field he’s definitely done very well.”
However, the 3-0 series loss means West Indies are pointless on the World Cup Super League standings which will determine automatic spots for the next tournament in 2023.
And speaking of his team’s current plight, coach Simmons said: “We’ve lost the first series, there’s a lot of other series to play and we just need to make sure that when we play the other series we get points on every series. From here now, the only way we can go is up.”