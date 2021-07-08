Under-strength England thrash Pakistan in 1st ODI

A depleted and inexperienced England thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets for a stunning win in the first One-Day international in Cardiff.
After a Covid outbreak forced the hosts to field an entirely new squad on Tuesday, England picked five debutants and bowled Pakistan out for 141 in 35.2 overs at Sophia Gardens.
Saqib Mahmood dismissed opener Imam Ul-Haq with the first ball of the match and had Pakistan captain Babar Azam caught at second slip for a duck with the third.
The near full-strength tourists never recovered, with seamer Mahmood—playing his fifth ODI —taking four for 42, Craig Overton claiming two for 23 in only his second match and leg spinner Matt Parkinson two for 28 in his third.
In reply, debutant Phil Salt edged to slip off Shaheen Afridi for seven, but Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley, another playing his first ODI, eased England to victory with 28.1 overs—more than half the innings—remaining. Malan finished on 68 not out from 69 balls and Crawley unbeaten on 58 from 50—the pair putting on 120 from 107 balls.
England take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second ODI taking place at Lord’s tomorrow. England’s XI was their least experienced since 1985 with just 124 caps to their name—98 of those to captain Ben Stokes.
Salt, Crawley, Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson, Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory and Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse were the debutants, but it was Mahmood, a relatively experienced head in this team on his 11th international appearance, who impressed most.
The Lancashire fast bowler needed a wise review from Stokes to dismiss Imam lbw first ball before Babar nicked one with a defensive prod two balls later. Debutant Saud Shakeel was then trapped lbw for five to leave Pakistan 26 for four off seven overs.
The 24-year-old Mahmood bowled with pace throughout, hitting a good length, and his fourth wicket came from a back-of-the-length ball that cramped left-hander Faheem Ashraf from round the wicket before taking an edge.
Overall it was a clinical bowling performance from England’s new-look attack.
Pakistan had no competitive warm-ups before yesterday’s match and it showed. England bowled well, but there were also a number of soft dismissals.