‘UNDER THE COSH’

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be in a battle for survival on the final day of their West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, today.
Having been set 459 to win, the Red Force slipped to 53 for four before skipper Joshua Da Silva and Yannic Cariah propped up the second innings briefly.
But by the end of play yesterday, the home team had little chance of emerging victorious. They reached 143 for six at stumps with a further 316 required on the fourth and final day. A draw, realistically, might be the best the home team can hope for after being outplayed by the visitors over the past three days.
A Red Force win appears most improbable while a draw, while might not out of the equation, will prove tough --the result of another batting flop in the second innings from the T&T top order.
Openers Jeremy Solozano and Tion Webster along with number three batter Darren Bravo were all out for single digit scores, though Bravo did exhibit a great deal of patience, facing 42 balls for his two runs.
Jason Mohammed showed some positive intent getting off the mark with a four, clipped to mid-wicket off Jeremiah Louis, and four boundaries off Colin Archibald, as the hosts went to tea at 37 for two.
But both Bravo and Mohammed were caught behind by Amir Jangoo off Louis after the break to further dent any lingering hopes of a turnaround for the hosts.
Da Silva and Yannic Cariah kept spirits alive for the supportive Diego Martin crowd, with a 47-run stand, to take the score to triple figures before the stand-in skipper missed an attempted sweep and was lbw to Cornwall for 29.
Akeal Hosein was then bowled by Cornwall for 10 as the match seemed headed for an early conclusion. However, Cariah, 36 not out, and Bryan Charles, six not out, took T&T to the close without further loss.
Earlier, Kieran Powell and Devon Thomas batted T&T out of the match, each scoring quick half-centuries to take the lead from 240 at the start of play to over 400 by the luncheon interval.
Caught off a Shannon Gabriel no-ball off the fourth delivery of the day, Powell upped the tempo and started to play a few more shots, lashing consecutive fours off Jayden Seales before Montcin Hodge drove the pacer through cover for another boundary in the same over.
The Hurricanes’ run rate increased in the latter portion of the morning session with Powell hitting Akeal Hosein over deep mid-wicket for six. But the left-arm spinner struck back by removing Hodge for 39 in the same over, caught behind while trying to cut.
Hosein got a second wicket a few overs later when Kaecy Carty was caught by Jason Mohammed at mid-off for five with the score on 102 for two. By then, the lead was already up to 319 and went past 400 before lunch with Thomas and Powell putting on 86 runs in the next ten overs before the break.
Powell was run out early in the second session, having faced 96 balls, counting six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Thomas kept going guns, blasting six sixes and five fours in his 53-ball 84, before Cariah intervened with three quick wickets to force the declaration halfway through the second session. The match concludes today.