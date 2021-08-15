Unite in delight

Basta Hall must be a happy place today, whatever the challenges they may face in that part of Central Trinidad.
One of their own has not only come good on the global sporting stage, but Jayden Seales has done so in record-breaking fashion.
In cleaning up the Pakistan tail yesterday morning at Sabina Park, Seales completed his first five-wicket innings haul in just his third Test and so put his name in the record book ahead of legendary left-arm spinner Alf Valentine as the youngest West Indian to take five wickets or more in a Test innings.
It really is worth absorbing that someone who is still a teenager for a few more days -- he will be 20 on September 10, God willing -- has made such a profound statement in the demanding arena of Test cricket. And given the way he performed with the ball in his first two Tests a couple months ago against South Africa in St Lucia, it cannot be said that his second innings returns of five for 55 and match haul of eight for 125 have come as a bolt out of the blue.
Indeed, but for some complacency, dropped catches and generally careless cricket when they needed to be efficient and ruthless in their Under-19 World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in South Africa 18 months ago, Seales might have already been celebrated as one of the key components of an internationally successful regional youth squad.
But that is speculation. What is fact is the success he has enjoyed at the highest level of the traditional format of the game, the work he has put in and what, from this distance, appears to be a level head on his shoulders even with all the attention, plaudits and numerous bits of advice coming his way.
His head coach, Phil Simmons, quite correctly raised an alarm ahead of this two-Test series against the Pakistanis in Kingston over the Test match specialists coming back into international competition with many of them not having had the opportunity, or maybe even the self-motivation and inclination, to put in the necessary preparatory work in their home territories.
Given the way the batting continues to carry an air of perpetual vulnerability, as the Proteas exploited to an almost embarrassing degree for all to see, those concerns are obviously justified and speak to the bigger challenge we face in the region, even beyond the suffocating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, over the structure of our regional game to ensure that the West Indies across all formats are best prepared for upcoming competition.
Seales’ senior compatriot and fellow fast bowler Shannon Gabriel looked very much short of work in the two series against Sri Lanka and South Africa and obviously had not done enough to get himself match ready for this assignment. It can only be hoped for his sake and West Indies cricket that he gets his act together fitness-wise in time to be in proper consideration for the next Test assignment either at the end of the year or early in 2022 when England are scheduled to tour the region.
Countering that disappointment though is the clear evidence of the hunger, desire and energy of 19-year-old Seales who keeps charging in whenever he has the ball in hand, and even though that youthful enthusiasm results in too many loose deliveries, it is the increasing propensity for producing the wicket-taking ones which seems to have already made him very much part of a harmonious team ethos.
On that note it should also be pointed out how comfortably Joshua da Silva has slotted into the role of first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman. Less than a year ago, even with the exposure and opportunity to be part of the West Indies training squad on the tour of England, there seemed to be no space available for him in the final 11 with Shane Dowrich entrenched in the role.
Whatever Dowrich’s personal challenges which prompted his departure from the calamitous New Zealand tour at the end of 2020, they have given da Silva the chance he has since firmly grasped with both gloves. His neat, undemonstrative work behind the stumps and useful contributions with the bat (helping the West Indies to a 36-run first innings lead over the weekend was a perfect example) bode well for his future in the role.
Like Seales, da Silva doesn’t yet appear to be a young man who has gone the way of a few others in the not-too-distant past for whom early success in West Indies colours was more of a curse than a blessing.
At this time of so much angst, invective and obfuscation over our disappointing showing at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Seales and da Silva give us cause to unite in delight at their cricketing exploits.