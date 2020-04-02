United TTFA up to US$1,905

KEITH LOOK LOY put in US$200 of his own money as the United TTFA (Trinidad and Tobago Football Association) fund to raise money for an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport reached US$1,905.
The former TTFA executive has until April 8, 21 days after FIFA’S action, to file an appeal to CAS after it was replaced by a normalisation committee appointed by world governing body, FIFA.
Look Loy was chairman of the technical committee of the old TTFA. And up to yesterday, his contribution was second highest, apart from Elvin Edwards who has contributed US $1,000.
Yesterday, supporters of United TTFA issued a statement, thanking those 18 persons who had contributed on its https://www.gofundme.com/f/TTFA-Fights-FIFA-Intervention account.
“We are nearing $2,000 and have reached our first milestone to file an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. We will be filing that appeal by April 8th.”
“Please continue to share our campaign to help us reach closer to our goal of ($U.S.)$25,000. Justice will be served!”
Several attempts to reach TTFA president William Wallace yesterday for further comment proved futile.
Earlier this week, Wallace issued a statement indicating that the former TTFA executive was going to fight the FIFA intervention in Trinidad and Tobago’s football by appealing a decision of the world governing body to disband the four-month old executive and appoint a normalisation committee headed by businessman Robert Hadad. FIFA cited the TTFA’S debts of over $50m as one of the reasons for its intervention.