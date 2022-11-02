Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath is not in support of having separate coaches for West Indies white-ball and red-ball cricket teams, stating that Cricket West Indies (CWI) can’t support it at this point in time.

Speaking to Andre Baptiste on WESN TV’s Face of Sports programme last week, Bassarath, who is also a CWI director, said that the CWI’s limited finances have meant that the regional first-class competition will be limited to one round again next year and is doubtful the situation will improve sufficiently enough for them to be able to have separate coaches.