ALL seven players from the host country were eliminated in the first round of this country’s first-ever professional squash tournament, on Tuesday at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
After four of them -- Colin Ramasra, Seth Thong, Brandon De Montichard and Joel Augustine -- had been sent packing before press time, Marc Pontifex, Zachary Loquan and Nicholas Lequay joined them later in the night in the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.
Pontifex, who came in at the eleventh hour to when the No. 11 seed withdrew, was the second most competitive of the locals as he went down 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 against 12th seeded and 533rd ranked Filipe Tovar.
Jason Ray Khalil of Guyana was supposed to play the Colombian, but when the draw was adjusted he got Loquan instead and made the most of his luck to comfortably prevail 11-2, 11-2, 11-4.
Loquan originally had a much tougher draw as his opponent was Arturo Vidal, the Mexican who pulled out earlier in the day.
Lequay, the under-15 silver-medallist at the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship in July, was overwhelmed 11-0, 11-1, 11-4 by tenth-seeded and 350th ranked Santiago Orazco of Colombia.
The 15-year-old Thong, a former Caribbean under-11 and 13 champ, was the only T&T player to win a set when he drew first blood (12-10), before going down 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 to No. 16 seed Shawn Simpson.
The ten-time Barbados national champ joined Khalil and No. 14 seed Taylor Carrick as the only Caribbean players in yesterday’s round of 16. The Bermudan Carrick, the only world-ranked player (#666) from this region in the field, cruised past national player De Montrichard 11-1, 11-3, 11-6.
Augustine was overwhelmed 11-1, 11-1, 11-2 by Briton Nick Sutcliffe, who is seeded 15th and ranked #712 in the world. And Ramasra, who got into the top 150 in the world during a brief professional career over a decade ago, lost 11-3, 11-1, 11-3 to Leo Vargas, a Mexican who is ranked #245 in the world and seeded ninth.
It was the first competitive match for the ten-time national champ since he was the No. 1 player in the spotlight age-group (35-39) in the European Squash Federation Masters when the sport was shut down for Covid-19 in March 2020.
And in the other first-round match, national over-40 champ Julian Chin, who has local roots but was representing his native Guyana, was far from disgraced in his 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 defeat at the hands of the 11th seeded world No. 364 Jan Wipperfurth of Germany.
Today is quarter-final day and first serve is 5 p.m.