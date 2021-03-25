Unnamed Soca Warrior’s retest returns negative

THE unnamed player on the Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team — who were in action last night against Guyana in their opening round CONCACAF Zone World Cup preliminary round qualifier in the Dominican Republic — has returned a negative test for Covid-19 in his follow-up test.
This was disclosed by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association via a media release yesterday afternoon. The communique stated: “Today, 25th March 2021, the retest result for the previously unnamed player was received and is negative. In keeping with TTFA medical protocol and best medical practice, this player would remain isolated from the squad until a second consecutive negative result has been achieved.
“Isolated training and travelling privileges would be allowed maintaining social distancing from the rest of the squad and strict hygiene practices as best as possible at all times,” added the release. “Once a second negative result has been achieved, this player would be reintroduced into team activities and eligible for participation in the second WCQ against Puerto Rico on the 28th of March, 2021.”