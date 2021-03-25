Unnamed Soca Warrior’s retest returns negative

THE unnamed player on the Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team — who were in action last night against Guyana in their opening round CONCACAF Zone World Cup preliminary round qualifier in the Dominican Republic — has returned a negative test for Covid-19 in his follow-up test.

This was disclosed by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association via a media release yesterday afternoon. The communique stated: “Today, 25th March 2021, the retest result for the previously unnamed player was received and is negative. In keeping with TTFA medical protocol and best medical practice, this player would remain isolated from the squad until a second consecutive negative result has been achieved.

“Isolated training and travelling privileges would be allowed maintaining social distancing from the rest of the squad and strict hygiene practices as best as possible at all times,” added the release. “Once a second negative result has been achieved, this player would be reintroduced into team activities and eligible for participation in the second WCQ against Puerto Rico on the 28th of March, 2021.”

HONOURS SHARED

HONOURS SHARED

Nkrumah Bonner’s maiden Test century couldn’t have come at a better time for the West Indies as he anchored the team’s batting to deny Sri Lanka’s push for victory on the final day of the first Test, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

Bonner, playing in his third Test, batted out the entire final day, finishing unbeaten on 113 (274 balls, with 13 fours and one six) to secure a draw for the hosts who were set an improbably 375 victory target and needing 341 on the final day.

Brathwaite: Bonner, Mayers leading the way

Brathwaite: Bonner, Mayers leading the way

Given that they were set a daunting 375 to win and they ended up with a draw, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said he was happy with the end result and praised rookies Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers for leading the way for the team.

‘Catch’ moves back to ’Eddie Taylor’

THE Catch National Junior Tournament will not be taking place at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua after all.

The Tennis Association of Trinidad & Tobago (TATT) had advertised the country’s leading junior tournament for the home of the sport from tomorrow, but it has been switched to Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Ramoutar and La Fleur snag top honours at TTCA awards ceremony

Ramoutar and La Fleur snag top honours at TTCA awards ceremony

TWO titles each. That’s what came the way of Zara La Fleur and Alan-Safar Ramoutar when the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association (TTCA) held its prize-giving ceremony last Sunday at the Preysal Secondary School.

La Fleur was named Junior and Senior Female Player of the Year 2020 and Ramoutar was similarly named in the male category. That’s how outstanding they were in 2020.

Downer to head Referees’ Association

OSMOND DOWNER was elected unopposed to the presidency of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association (TTRFA) last Sunday.

Their annual annual general meeting (AGM)—a marathon five-and-a-half-hour session—was held via the Zoom digital platform.