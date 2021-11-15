In a repeat of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships, the Byng brothers went down in singles finals when the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament concluded on Sunday night at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Younger sibling Zachery came extremely close to capturing his second singles title in succession. But the ‘Catch” 14 & under runner-up who had lifted the Division B crown in the Chetwynd Club Tournament a couple weeks earlier was nosed out 6-3, 4-6, 13/11 in the 16 & under final by Beckham Sylvester.
Both players had also gone down to the wire in the semifinals as Byng edged Tobagonian Luca De Noon 1-6, 6-3, 12/10 and Sylvester was a 6-3, 3-6, 10/5 winner over “giant killer” Alex Chin.
Kale Dalla Costa had lifted the 14 & under trophy the weekend before and was favourite to go all the way in this division as well. But last year’s 12 & under and 14 & under champion was stunned 6-3, 2-6, 14/12 in the quarterfinals by Chin.
With Luca Shamsi in the draw, the best Byng’s older brother Sebastien could have hoped for was the silver medal in the 18 & under division. And in a repeat of the “Catch” 16 & under final, he put up less resistance this time when he was dismissed 6-1, 6-3 in the battle for gold.
Last year’s runner-up, Shamsi was not seeded, but he was still considered “tied by the post”, and outclassed his three opponents en route to the title. After not allowing Shae Millington a single game in the first round, the Tranquillity Open semifinalist brushed aside No. 2 seed Charles Devaux 6-3, 6-1, and then outclassed Christopher Roberts 6-1, 6-0 in the last four.
Sebastien, also unseeded, edged No. 3 seed Nathan Valdez 6-4, 3-6, 10/4 in the semis after a triumph over top seed Jamal Alexis.
Dalla Costa (14 & under) and Jordane Dookie (18 & under) were the only players to capture singles titles in the same division for the second year in a row. In fact, they were the only players to lift a singles trophy for two straight years in the two-weekend tournament.
Selected 16 & under quarterfinal results: B. Sylvester bt James Hadden 7-6 (10/8), 6-4; L. De Noon bt Nathen Martin 5-2 retired; Z. Byng bt Jace Quashie 1-0 ret.