UP AGAINST IT

WEST INDIES lacked penetration in the final session and Ajinkya Rahane and captain Virat Kohli capitalised to stroke half-centuries, as India strengthened their hold on the opening Test after dominating the exchanges on day three yesterday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.
Rahane, the first innings top-scorer, finished unbeaten on 53 while Kohli carved out a polished 51, efforts which propelled the visitors to 185 for three at the close—an overall lead of 260 runs heading into today’s penultimate day.
The pair have so far added 104 for the fourth wicket, a stand that pulled India out of trouble at 81 for three before tea and kept West Indies wicketless in the last session.
Opener KL Rahul struck 38 and Cheteshwar Pujara got 25 but both fell prior to tea, as part-time off-spinner Roston Chase (2-69) struck twice to keep West Indies in the contest initially.