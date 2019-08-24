Shai Hope

COSTLY MISS: The bails fly past West Indies wicketkeeper Shai Hope, left, as India’s KL Rahul is bowled attempting to sweep a delivery from Roston Chase (not in picture) on day three of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in Antigua yesterday. Rahul went for 38. 

 —Photo: AP

WEST INDIES lacked penetration in the final session and Ajinkya Rahane and captain Virat Kohli capitalised to stroke half-centuries, as India strengthened their hold on the opening Test after dominating the exchanges on day three yesterday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Rahane, the first innings top-scorer, finished unbeaten on 53 while Kohli carved out a polished 51, efforts which propelled the visitors to 185 for three at the close—an overall lead of 260 runs heading into today’s penultimate day.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The pair have so far added 104 for the fourth wicket, a stand that pulled India out of trouble at 81 for three before tea and kept West Indies wicketless in the last session.

Opener KL Rahul struck 38 and Cheteshwar Pujara got 25 but both fell prior to tea, as part-time off-spinner Roston Chase (2-69) struck twice to keep West Indies in the contest initially.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UP AGAINST IT

UP AGAINST IT

WEST INDIES lacked penetration in the final session and Ajinkya Rahane and captain Virat Koh…

T&T 6th, USA top Pan Am Youth water polo

Team TTO failed to qualify for the 2020 FINA Youth Water Polo World Championships when they bowed 22-11 to Colombia yesterday, the final day of the UANA Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.