West Indies fast-bowler Kemar Roach said he and his teammates are up for a fight in the two-match Test series and insisted that they are staying positive despite being badly beaten by hosts Bangladesh in the preceding three-match ODI series.
Roach said he is hoping to see a different West Indies team show up in the Test series and remains optimistic that the visitors have enough to spring a surprise against a more experienced Bangladesh team.
“It’s going to be a good series and I think we can pull one out of the hat here and win this series,” Roach told the media during a Zoom call yesterday. “It’s going to take a lot of work and planning and smart cricket, but I think we have enough to get it done,” he added.
Having seen the inexperienced ODI batting line-up struggle to come to terms with the experienced Bangladesh spinners in the ODI series, Roach said the Test team knows what to expect and have been working counter the threat posed by the spinners.
“The batsmen have been doing a lot of work in regard to spin, but I can say the guys have been putting in the extra work when it comes to facing spin and playing spin well,” the 32-year-old veteran paceman revealed.
“I have seen an improvement in the way the guys have worked since getting out here. They are working smarter, and I hope they get some good results in this Test series and try and win a game for the West Indies,” he continued.
“With the Test team I’m sure that the guys here, a couple of them have been here before, we know what to expect. I expect the guys to go out there and give a better showing and put up a better fight and win some games for the West Indies,” he added.
“I think the guys have been working hard and we’ve been working for a very long time as well. We’ve been practising for three weeks so the conditions are becoming adaptable, and we understand what we need to do to obviously put a good score on the board and take 20 wickets in the match. So, it is all about us going out there and giving it our best shot and just put on a good show,” said Roach.
Asked if he felt the West Indies bowling unit will be under pressure to perform and lead from the front in the Test series, Roach said: “I think we always under pressure to perform. I think Shannon (Gabriel) is in a good run of form right now and I’ve been doing okay myself. It’s all about us trying to get our best performances down here.”
Roach has played 60 Tests, grabbing 204 wickets while Gabriel has 150 wickets in 50 Tests. “The team is pretty inexperienced, but I think there is enough to get us over the line...it is just about us believing in ourselves, backing our ability and getting the job done. So, I’m looking forward to a good Test series and I’m sure that we can pull one (a win) from the hat,” he continued.
In terms of his expectations of the pitch, Roach agreed that they will mostly favour spinners, but he said the West Indies fast bowlers are ready to put in the extra effort that is required to get success in those conditions.
“I think there is enough there for fast bowlers as well. It is just about planning well, being disciplined and executing your plans and that’s what we’ve been working on for the last three weeks,” Roach revealed.
“It is going to be tough, and we know we will have to bowl a lot more overs to get our rewards but once we are ready to put the work in, I think we can get some rewards over here,” he ended.