Trinidad and Tobago middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed is elated to be back with the West Indies team after almost three years on the sidelines and he is embracing the role of captaining the One-Day International team in what he is expecting to be another challenging tour.
Having done well over the past few seasons in the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup, Mohammed was simply waiting to be recalled to the ODI squad.
The call from the selectors didn’t come as a huge surprise. However, he is cognisant of the challenge lying ahead in assuming the captaincy from white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard, who opted not to go on the tour “due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.”
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Mohammed, 34, said he recognised the huge responsibility he is taking on and is up for the challenge.
“Obviously I am elated to be appointed the ODI captain and obviously it is a big responsibility. I know I have been out of the team for about three years now. And coming back in and being the leader, I know it’s going to be a little bit tough for me but it is something I think I will enjoy and I will try to do the best that I can,” Mohammed explained.
Though not surprised by his recent recall to the ODI team, Mohammed is hoping to use the opportunity as a stepping stone towards his ultimate goal of playing Test cricket. “I would not say I was surprised. I was happy to get the call because for the last couple of years I have done well in the Super50 tournament and in the previous one I averaged 89 with a couple of half-centuries and a century, so it something I was always looking forward to and I am just happy to be back in the West Indies team,” he said.
“It has always been my dream to play Test cricket and I have been consistent in the four-day tournament as well for the past few seasons ,” the right-handed middle-order batsman continued. “It will do well for me and if can go to Bangladesh and do well but it is still my main goal to play Test cricket and I will do everything I can to make it there one day.
“I can’t say I’m disappointed, but I would have liked to be in the Test team seeing that some of the senior guys are not going to Bangladesh. I just have to continue doing what I have been doing and hopefully I will get that call one day as well,” Mohammed concluded.