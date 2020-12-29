Jason Mohammed

BACK IN THE MAROON: Jason Mohammed in action for the West Indies in an ODI match against India at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground in Antigua, in 2017. —Photo: AFP/RANDY BROOKS

Trinidad and Tobago middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed is elated to be back with the West Indies team after almost three years on the sidelines and he is embracing the role of captaining the One-Day International team in what he is expecting to be another challenging tour.

Having done well over the past few seasons in the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup, Mohammed was simply waiting to be recalled to the ODI squad.

The call from the selectors didn’t come as a huge surprise. However, he is cognisant of the challenge lying ahead in assuming the captaincy from white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard, who opted not to go on the tour “due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.”

Speaking to the Express yesterday, Mohammed, 34, said he recognised the huge responsibility he is taking on and is up for the challenge.

“Obviously I am elated to be appointed the ODI captain and obviously it is a big responsibility. I know I have been out of the team for about three years now. And coming back in and being the leader, I know it’s going to be a little bit tough for me but it is something I think I will enjoy and I will try to do the best that I can,” Mohammed explained.

Though not surprised by his recent recall to the ODI team, Mohammed is hoping to use the opportunity as a stepping stone towards his ultimate goal of playing Test cricket. “I would not say I was surprised. I was happy to get the call because for the last couple of years I have done well in the Super50 tournament and in the previous one I averaged 89 with a couple of half-centuries and a century, so it something I was always looking forward to and I am just happy to be back in the West Indies team,” he said.

“It has always been my dream to play Test cricket and I have been consistent in the four-day tournament as well for the past few seasons ,” the right-handed middle-order batsman continued. “It will do well for me and if can go to Bangladesh and do well but it is still my main goal to play Test cricket and I will do everything I can to make it there one day.

“I can’t say I’m disappointed, but I would have liked to be in the Test team seeing that some of the senior guys are not going to Bangladesh. I just have to continue doing what I have been doing and hopefully I will get that call one day as well,” Mohammed concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STARS OPT OUT

STARS OPT OUT

With both the West Indies One Day International and Test captains along with some other key members of the team opting out of the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Cricket West Indies chief selector Roger Harper and director of cricket Jimmy Adams said it was an opportunity for others to step up.

Trinidad and Tobago middle order batsman Jason Mohammed will lead the West Indies One Day International squad for the upcoming tour while Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the Test team in Holder’s absence.

Carter, Campbell claim TTOC top honours

Olympic swimmer Dylan Carter and cyclist Teniel Campbell have been named the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC’s) Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively, at yesterday’s TTOC Awards Ceremony, which was held virtually.

‘Bella’, ‘General’ for the turf

BELLA RIVA was declared yesterday to make her turf debut when the gates open on 2021 Arima Race Club (ARC) horse racing season on Friday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Up for it

Up for it

Trinidad and Tobago middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed is elated to be back with the West Indies team after almost three years on the sidelines and he is embracing the role of captaining the One-Day International team in what he is expecting to be another challenging tour.

2020’s Covid grip

2020’s Covid grip

This year, 2020 gave us all more than we expected.

For many of us, there was loss in some form or fashion. Directly or indirectly, Covid-19, the most impactful virus of the last 100 years saw to that.

But the pandemic has done more than affect lives, it has also changed people’s vocabulary and culture. Mask-wearing is now a way of life here. Lining up has taken on a whole new meaning. And folks have become all-too-familiar with quarantining and social distancing.