Up the tempo!

Brianna Austin

MORE OF THIS: Trinidad and Tobago’s Brianna Austin, left battles Canada’s Desiree Scott for the ball during their teams’ CONCACAF Women’s Championship match in Monterrey, Mexico, on Tuesday. Canada eventually won 6-0.

—Photo: AP

Head coach Kenwyne Jones thinks his Trinidad and Tobago players need to impose themselves on their opponents and is expecting such from the Women Warriors when they face Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group B match in Monterrey, Mexico, tonight from 7 p.m.

“In international football, you have to be able to impress your will and your confidence, your intensity on the match itself (and) on the other team, and we have to do that,” he explained in a virtual press conference yesterday. “We have to bring the intensity. We have to be a little bit more imposing with the ball. We have to be a little bit more better with the ball and give us that chance to be able to bring a quality forward.” Jones does not think there is too much difference in quality between his team and Costa Rica but the Caribbean women must be prepared to maintain their intensity over an entire 90 minutes

“Within the team there is quality. The biggest thing for us is the mental aspect of it, is in believing that we can always do and to sustain that over a 90-minute period,” Jones noted.

“We have to be more commanding; we have to be more confident and believe in ourselves in what we have to do,” he said.” Jones expects his players to rise to the occasion now that they need a win or a point if they are to keep in contention for qualification for the 2023 World Cup to be held jointly in New Zealand and Australia.

“I have a big challenge for the team,” stated Jones, “to bring their personalities to the pitch. To be better on the ball, to be more confident and to play the game.

“I think most of all, the difference between us and Costa Rica is the intensity that we play at and we definitely need to bring that intensity on and off the ball,” Jones added. Goalkeeper Kimika Forbes is also adamant that the team needs to concentrate over a full 90 minutes.

“Most important is the mental aspect. When we get tired, we have to stay focused and that’s when the communication comes and that’s when we need the communication more than anything else,” Forbes said.

“What is more important for us is more or less staying disciplined defensively and seeing the game through,” Forbes added.

Jones said his team will put the disappointment of the opening 6-0 loss to Olympic champions Canada behind them and focus on the upcoming two matches against Costa Rica and Panama. He also saw positives coming out of the defeat to the Canadians.

“Up to 69 minutes we were 1-0 down. The team itself, of course, got tired and lost focus and obviously the goals started coming, said Jones. “So, we have to take credit, take comfort in the fact that we held the defending Olympic champions to such a tight score (for 69 minutes),” he added.

Jones also noted the wealth of international and club experience in the Canadian team, compared with a T&T squad made up of locals and those based abroad in American colleges.

“They were bringing on players that play for Juventus and Chelsea and PSG and West Ham and Reading. So the gulf in class, of course in the players and in their professional career is quite big.”

“I have to congratulate the team for the way that they performed up to the 69th minute,” Jones said. “I think we were very organised defensively, all being it gets tiring when you were defending all that time, and for me, the biggest challenge that I would have for the team is for them to be better with the ball, better on the ball.”

T&T girls must win in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-21 girls must win tonight to have any chance of lifting the trophy after being trounced when the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship served off yesterday at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

Captain Nicholas Pooran lashed his fourth Twenty20 International fifty in his last five innings as West Indies romped to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh to complete a 2-0 series win in Providence yesterday.

Asked to chase 164 in the final contest at the Guyana National Stadium, West Indies overhauled their target in the penultimate over with the left-handed Pooran finishing on 74 not out off just 30 balls in a dominant knock.

Queen’s Park after first WoLF win

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) women’s football team will be looking for their first win of the Ascension-sponsored 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) season, after a false start to their campaign a week ago.

Tomorrow, QPCC take on Defence Force at Valsayn, as WoLF stages its third round of competition.

Campbell leads off Nations Cup campaign

The trio of Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell will be chasing World Championship points in the third leg of the UCI Nations Cup cycling series, from today in Cali, Colombia.

TTO riders had a tough time in the Glasgow, Scotland and Milton, Canada legs of the series. But Campbell will be hoping to improve the medal prospects when he goes in the Men’s elimination heats today. This will be Campbell’s first stint at the Nations Cup this year. In addition to the elimination today, Campbell will also compete in the omnium on Sunday.

Retired West Indies captain Merissa Aguilleira is making additional moves to become a professional coach, She says that she wants to contribute to taking the women’s game in the region to the next level.

Aguilleira, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) technical director (TD) for women’s cricket, participated in the face-to-face component of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Representative Coaching Programme (Level 2) at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad on June 13 and 14.