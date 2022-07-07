Up the tempo!

Head coach Kenwyne Jones thinks his Trinidad and Tobago players need to impose themselves on their opponents and is expecting such from the Women Warriors when they face Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group B match in Monterrey, Mexico, tonight from 7 p.m.
“In international football, you have to be able to impress your will and your confidence, your intensity on the match itself (and) on the other team, and we have to do that,” he explained in a virtual press conference yesterday. “We have to bring the intensity. We have to be a little bit more imposing with the ball. We have to be a little bit more better with the ball and give us that chance to be able to bring a quality forward.” Jones does not think there is too much difference in quality between his team and Costa Rica but the Caribbean women must be prepared to maintain their intensity over an entire 90 minutes
“Within the team there is quality. The biggest thing for us is the mental aspect of it, is in believing that we can always do and to sustain that over a 90-minute period,” Jones noted.
“We have to be more commanding; we have to be more confident and believe in ourselves in what we have to do,” he said.” Jones expects his players to rise to the occasion now that they need a win or a point if they are to keep in contention for qualification for the 2023 World Cup to be held jointly in New Zealand and Australia.
“I have a big challenge for the team,” stated Jones, “to bring their personalities to the pitch. To be better on the ball, to be more confident and to play the game.
“I think most of all, the difference between us and Costa Rica is the intensity that we play at and we definitely need to bring that intensity on and off the ball,” Jones added. Goalkeeper Kimika Forbes is also adamant that the team needs to concentrate over a full 90 minutes.
“Most important is the mental aspect. When we get tired, we have to stay focused and that’s when the communication comes and that’s when we need the communication more than anything else,” Forbes said.
“What is more important for us is more or less staying disciplined defensively and seeing the game through,” Forbes added.
Jones said his team will put the disappointment of the opening 6-0 loss to Olympic champions Canada behind them and focus on the upcoming two matches against Costa Rica and Panama. He also saw positives coming out of the defeat to the Canadians.
“Up to 69 minutes we were 1-0 down. The team itself, of course, got tired and lost focus and obviously the goals started coming, said Jones. “So, we have to take credit, take comfort in the fact that we held the defending Olympic champions to such a tight score (for 69 minutes),” he added.
Jones also noted the wealth of international and club experience in the Canadian team, compared with a T&T squad made up of locals and those based abroad in American colleges.
“They were bringing on players that play for Juventus and Chelsea and PSG and West Ham and Reading. So the gulf in class, of course in the players and in their professional career is quite big.”
“I have to congratulate the team for the way that they performed up to the 69th minute,” Jones said. “I think we were very organised defensively, all being it gets tiring when you were defending all that time, and for me, the biggest challenge that I would have for the team is for them to be better with the ball, better on the ball.”