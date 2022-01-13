Upbeat Windies start title quest

Despite losing their warm-up matches to South Africa and India, the West Indies Under-19 players are still high in confidence ahead of their opening match of the tournament today against Group D opponents Australia at Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
The young Windies have struggled to put big runs on the board in their build-up to the showpiece event being held in the Caribbean until February 5, however skipper Ackeem Auguste and head coach Floyd Reifer are both backing the players to come good when it counts.
Reifer said they will be looking to get that “batting synergy” going in the first game, while Auguste said the team is full of quality both in terms of the bat and ball and that everyone will be working towards the bigger team goal of progressing in the World Cup.
The enthusiasm from the guys has been good. We are gelling well as a unit and we are very confident as a team,” Auguste told the media yesterday.
“I think we’re a very talented bunch and everybody in the team can pull their weight. We have a team full of quality batsmen and bowlers and we’re a good fielding unit. As a team we are always looking to improve so that’s how I see it.
“I think all the guys have prepared well and going forward we all have our personal goals but we are moving towards the bigger goals of the team and that is the most important thing,” he added.
Asked about their recent form with the bat, Reifer said he will not be too hard on his players but noted that they have been having conversations about how to improve that area of their game.
“The confidence in the team is still very good,” he said.
He noted that the warm-up games were used to see where the players are at and to see how they respond to pressure situations.
“I think the batting comes down to the mindset of the players in terms of spending time at the crease and building some more partnerships. We don’t want to place too much emphasis on the warm-up games which were low-scoring games,” said Reifer.
“Yes, we know as a batting unit there are certain things we want to accomplish like building partnerships, guys building on their starts and these are things we are discussing as a team and as a batting unit trying to get that batting synergy going for the first game. I’m confident in the lads. We have a talented bunch of cricketers and good batters,” the head coach declared.
Like the hosts, the Australians were also well beaten by India in the warm-ups. Despite skipper Connor Connolly making 117 in Tuesday’s clash at Providence, the Aussies were beaten by nine wickets. However, Connolly believes the side is in good shape ahead of the tournament.
“I think as a team we are shaping up quite well. [The India defeat] was a reality check for us against one of the strongest sides, maybe the favourite. But our team is checking out really well and I feel like we’re in good shape for the first game.
“We can’t start off really easy, we’ve got to beat the West Indies and come out with a strong mindset. Hopefully we can knock them over,” he said earlier this week.
First ball today is 9 a.m.