UPHILL TASK

The West Indies will have to craft their third-highest successful run chase if they are to win the first Test against Sri Lanka going into the fifth and final day today at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
After Rhakeem Cornwall and Kemar Roach polished off the last four Sri Lankan wickets in the space of 38 runs, the West Indies were set a challenging target of 375 for victory, the visitors having amassed an imposing 476 in their second turn at the crease after trailing the hosts by 102 runs in the first innings.
A successful chase would be inferior only to the 395 they engineered against Bangladesh in Chattogram, constructed on a Kyle Mayers double hundred in January and the world-record 418 against Steve Waugh’s Australia at the old Antigua Recreation Ground in 2003.
Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (eight not out) and Nkrumah Bonner (unbeaten on 15) withstood some aggressive Sri Lankan bowling to be 34 for one at the close of the fourth day’s play yesterday.
Earlier, Sri Lanka put themselves in the driver’s seat, causing a pendulum shift from the opening two days of the match, courtesy Pathum Nissanka’s maiden Test century (103 from 252 balls, inclusive of six fours) on his debut Test appearance. The 22-yeqr old Nissanka leaned forward to edge well wide of slip from a Cornwall delivery to attain the milestone.
Nissanka was sixth out, the score on 438, when top-edging the fourth ball from Cornwall after the Tea break into Roach’s safe hands at deep backward square, gifting his wicket to the West Indians.
Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella struck four short of a hundred (96 from 163 balls, including eight boundaries) with his highest Test score to date, following shortly after Nissanka’s dismissal, playing onto his stumps from a Roach delivery that was too close to be cut. The pair of Nissanka and Dickwella featured in a 179-run sixth-wicket partnership that wrested the advantage from the Caribbean team.
Earlier, the West Indies got the early breakthrough at the start of the day’s play, the Sri Lankans resuming on 255 for four overnight with an overall 153-run lead.
Dhananjaya De Silva had Just completed his half century (50, 77 balls, with six fours) when Alzarri Joseph knocked over his timber after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to place faith in the Antiguan pacer proved justified. But the Sri Lankan middle order batsmen then wore down the Windies’ bowling attack to extend their lead substantially.
Late in the evening, the Caribbean men lost opener John Campbell (11) with the score on 12 before Brathwaite and Nkrumar Bonner saw off the visitors after 20 overs to reach 34-1 at stumps in their second innings.