UPHILL TASK

The West Indies batsmen are up for a chase and hungry for runs as they try to forget their batting meltdown on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, yesterday.
The Windies lost their last five wickets for six runs as they slipped from 253 for five to 259 all out in the space of four overs.
The slide started when the two set batsmen, Joshua Da Silva (42) and Jermaine Blackwood (68), fell in consecutive overs.
And Blackwood, speaking to CWI media after the day’s play, said he was very disappointed with the way he got out and he insisted that the batting unit is eager to make amends. About the team’s chances of coming out on top in the encounter, Blackwood said they will see how it goes but are ready to take the chance to go for the win.
“We have to take it hour by hour, session by session,” said Blackwood. “I know the guys want to bat and get some runs under their belt and once the opportunity presents itself to win, we will certainly go for it if it is there,” he added.
“Once it comes down to that, the guys are very much up to it. I know Kraigg [Brathwaite], John Campbell as well as (Nkrumah) Bonner, (Kyle Mayers) and (Shayne) Moseley are hungry for runs.
Looking back at his dismissal, Blackwood said: “I was very disappointed. I knew I hit the ball. Jimbo (Rahkeem Cornwall) was telling me to probably take it (review).”
“It was very frustrating. I really wanted just to convert more of these half-centuries into centuries. I am stepping into the right direction, but I was very disappointed at the way I got out. Next innings I have to hold down my head and bat in the same fashion,” he added.
Of his partnership with Da Silva, Blackwood said they were trying to stay positive. “I was just telling Josh to keep it simple, take it one ball at a time and just stay positive as well,” he explained.
“Once they bowled a bad delivery, we wanted to capitalise and when they bowled a good delivery, we want to be very defensive, and just look aggressive defending, playing back and leaving alone. I think me and Josh put on a very decent partnership,” Blackwood added.
He is also backing his bowlers to come good on the penultimate day of the game as they try to give themselves a chance at a chase.
Asked about Rahkeem Cornwall and Shannon Gabriel performance late on the day to leave the hosts at 47 for three at stumps, Blackwood said: “I think it was great (how they bowled).”
“Shannon was running in, putting his heart and soul into it on these flat surfaces and he’s bowling pretty quick. He was bowling pretty quick and aggressive, and you can see that he got the rewards.
“Hopefully, tomorrow he can do the same thing. I think Jimbo bowled brilliantly as well. He made the batsman play, and if he can do it tomorrow, he can get a lot of rewards,” Blackwood added.