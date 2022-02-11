Urgent attention needed

WEST INDIES head coach Phil Simmons said batting remains a serious issue as his squad sank to a 0-3 One-day series loss against India yesterday.
The Windies suffered another huge defeat, this time by 96 runs as their batting woes continued.
The Caribbean team reached 169 all out from 37.1 overs after the WI bowlers had done a respectable job to limit India to 265 for nine.
It is a problem that has reared its head in the later part of last year and this year.
“It (batting) does need urgent attention because it has just lost us the last two games,” Simmons told the media in a virtual post-match interview yesterday. “I think you bowl India out for 230-odd, 260-odd and you expect to chase it. Just under a year ago, we were cruising to 280 and 290 against Sri Lanka which had similar spinners and things like that, so the batting is a huge concern and people have got to stand up now as we go into our next set of ODIs in June and make sure they are batting for the West Indies and do what we have to do as a unit. So it is a huge concern.”
On the positive side, Simmons believed the bowlers have been disciplined enough - as opposed to the batsmen - to stick to and execute the plans.
“I think that is a huge positive, I think the way how we have gone about our task on the field when bowling and fielding have been huge positives all around. It is a big plus for the bowlers again,”
Simmons is a bit more positive about the batting performances for the upcoming T20 series against the same opposition with the re-introduction of five players from the winning side against England. WI won that series 3-2.
“Yeah, I think they would bring a little bit of a different vibe, a little bit of a winning vibe from the England series, so I think that we are a little bit further ahead with our batting assessments in the T20s than in the ODIs right now,” Simmons explained.
Pressed about what steps could be taken to improve batting in his squad, Simmons said: “It is a simple thing. We have got to assess the situation and play according to the situation. We are all batsmen who could bat. Most of the guys who are playing in the top five or six have Test 100s and Test runs so they can bat. We see Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant come out and they batted forward. They assessed the situation and they realised they had to do that. Our batsmen need to assess the situation and bat accordingly.”
Simmons added that the CWI are in serious discussions about re-starting a high-performance centre to assist the region in producing better batter performances and better cricketers.
“We all see the downfalls of having closed down HPC (High Performance Centre), something that we know was working, so there are talks to get something like that back and running,” Simmons said, “that is needed in the Caribbean. It is in the pipeline but as we know, the Board is not flush...so things take a little longer, but it is in the pipeline.”