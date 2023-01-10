Urgent: Batsmen wanted

HAVE you seen him?
Who?
A proper West Indies batsman.
Excuse me ICC, but the politically correct “batter” does not adequately cover what the sport in the Caribbean is desperately lacking.
“Batsmen” have become as scarce as extra cash.
There is no shortage of men and women who can swing a bat and hit the ball hard and far. But the true cricket connoisseur is now starved for seeing players who can put all the elements of batting together, innings after innings, for a long time—batsmen.
These are strange days.
The sky is still bright enough for lovely days of cricket. But the watcher nowadays is forced to witness a lot of play that is unlovely.
West Indies cricket is now in an era where it has no batting masters; no superstars; no future Hall of Famers who wield the willow.
It’s a hard thing to say, since spotting West Indian master batsmen was once such an easy thing, no matter how far back in time you went.
In 1930, for instance, just two years after a West Indies team played its first Test match, George Headley scored 703 runs against England in the first Test series played in the Caribbean and averaged 87.87 to announce himself as the team’s “Atlas.”
In 1950, when John Goddard took the Windies to England and pulled off an historic first series win there, not only was the world introduced to the spin pals Sonny Ramadhin and Alfred Valentine, but it also witnessed the emergence of the “Three Ws”—Frank Worrell, Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott.
And before the ‘50s were over, a fellow from Barbados called Garry Sobers had made the highest score in Test cricket. That record stood until 1994 when one Brian Lara from Trinidad and Tobago topped Sobers’ 365 not out with 375.
Between those two superstars came headliners like Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd, Gordon Greenidge and Vivian Richards, to name only a few of the men who came to define West Indian batsmanship.
One can also add to that list Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Chris Gayle, contemporaries of Lara. But it will be stretching the argument and frankly, watering down the quality to add any others post Gayle.
We are talking batsmen here; players who have proven across the formats they played that they could pile up the runs both with regularity and style in all kinds of conditions.
Since Gayle made his Test debut in 2000, there has not been a player of his ilk or any like those who had come before him.
The reasons for that are not straightforward. And it is not because there are no longer athletes with the physical talents to become world class.
Gayle’s teammates Ramanresh Sarwan and Marlon Samuels at times threatened to become giants, as did silky Carl Hooper, however, they never quite made the cut. Darren Bravo and Shai Hope are still playing, so they still have the opportunity to make the step up.
But today even players of their kind have become an endangered species.
So maybe just as they do when searching for the next coach, Cricket West Indies should take out an advertisement: “Batters Wanted.”
Here are the qualifications:
• Must play three to four seasons of four-day cricket.
• Must provide details of a personal fitness plan.
• Must be able to bat for five hours.
• Must not accept 50 as a good score.
• Must show the ability to play the bouncing and seaming ball.
• Must show a willingness to use the feet against spin or ability to manipulate slow bowling.
• Must display ability to adjust approach according to the match situation.
• Must give yearly evidence of a game development plan.
This list of requirements could be amended and expanded. But they represent the qualities that all batsmen should have if they are going to be world-class competitors.
To varying degrees, all the men mentioned in this piece had these elements in their game. They were fit enough to concentrate and bat for long periods; they had a hunger for getting big totals and they worked at improving their games; at staying ahead of the bowlers.
Besides producing this list electronically, director of cricket Jimmy Adams should have fliers printed and sent to all the territorial boards for them to distribute to clubs under their jurisdiction.
Might sound crazy but it just might work. The Headleys and Kanhais and Sobers just don’t turn up anymore, prepared by their local communities. A different approach is needed.
At least a list of requirements in black and white will make young players aware of what is required to be successful in this sport. They need help.
