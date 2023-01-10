Urgent: Batsmen wanted

A proper West Indies batsman.

Excuse me ICC, but the politically correct “batter” does not adequately cover what the sport in the Caribbean is desperately lacking.

“Batsmen” have become as scarce as extra cash.

There is no shortage of men and women who can swing a bat and hit the ball hard and far. But the true cricket connoisseur is now starved for seeing players who can put all the elements of batting together, innings after innings, for a long time—batsmen.