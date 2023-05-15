Outstanding performers in the fourth edition of the Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast tournament will get an opportunity to play cricket in the United States.
This is an added incentive for the talented players in the shortest form of the game in the eight-team tournament from June 9 to 24 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The announcement was made at yesterday’s draft held at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre of the National Cricket Centre at Balmain, Couva when franchise owners and their managerial/technical teams finalised their squads from the Player Pool.
Speaking yesterday on behalf of Cricket Council USA and its president Muhammad Ahmed Qureshi was Vinode Mamchan. “The objective is to deepen ties between both organisations and offer more opportunities for the cricketers who excel in the Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast. CCUSA organises several competitions all around the continental USA,” said Mamchan.
The possibility of engaging in other cricket-related activities with CCUSA was confirmed by TTCB president Azim Bassarath.
Earlier this year, Bassarath hosted CCUSA president Qureshi on a tour of the Balmain facility and Qureshi left impressed with a pledge to cement cricket ties.
At yesterday’s draft, representatives expressed satisfaction with the process used to finalise their 14-member squads, with the Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Soca Kings, and Steelpan Players quintet of retained players coming away well positioned.
Steelpan Players have in their line-up experienced spinner Imran Khan, former West Indies captain/wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin and Red Force batters Jyd Goolie and Isaiah Rajah.
The Soca Kings will be relying on solid middle-order batter Jason Mohammed, IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine, and Kirstan Kallicharan.
Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have also put together a team that could put them in contention for the title, with spinners Khary Pierre and Bryan Charles and all-rounder Tion Webster along with Kamil Pooran, who has impressed this season with the bat, in the mix.
Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast squads:
PARAKEET BUCCANEERS: Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Christopher Vincent, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien, Adrian Cooper, Ramesh Brijlal, Iqwe Craig, Akim Cgandler, Eric Garcia, Kiedel Glasgow, Vikash Rampersad, Jevon George, Damien Singh.
BLUE DEVILS: Shannon Gabriel, Teshawn Castro, Daniel Williams, Rayad Emrit, Adrian Ali, Ewart Nicholson, Derone Davis, Vaaron Samaroo, Brandon Ramdial, Rakesh Seecharan, Stephawn Solomon, Samuel Roopnarine, Kristopher Ramsaran, Aaron Naithram.
GIANTS T&T BY MAQ GROUP: Mark Deyal, Damion Joachim, Justyn Gangoo, Saiba Batoosingh, Shatrughan Rambaran, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Akiel Cooper, Denzil Antoine, Suraj Seepaul, Clevon Kalawan, Kevin Ragbir, Vishan Jagassar, Andy Alexander, Suveer Ramsook.
SOCA KINGS: Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Chadeon Raymond, Nicholas Ali, Justin Manick, Ansil Bhaggan, Jesse Bootan, Kern Ramdeen, Nickyle Jalim, Keegan Jagessar. Josh Telemaque.
RUNGETTERS: Uthman Muhammed, Joshua James, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Kenroy Williams, Mikkel Govia, Hakeem Mitchell, Stephon Ramdial, Tevon Jadoo, Antonio Gomez, Jahrel Need, James Duncan, Sachin Butkoon, Matthew Patrick.
STEELPAN PLAYERS: Imran Khan, Isaiah Rajah, Kashtri Singh, Denesh Ramdin, Jyd Goolie, Anderson Phillip, Rakesh Maharaj, Allan Laurent. Sidel Diaz, Mario Belcon, Rishaad Harris, Hanuman Moonsammy, Deon Wells, Brandon Maharaj.
SWAMP ARMY COCORICO PLAYERS: Amir Jangoo, Shaaron Lewis, Cephas Cooper, Sion Hackett, Aamir Ali, Silus Cooper, Keon Isaac, Jordan Warner, Jeremy Solozano. Avinash Mahabirsingh, Brandon Phillip, Rahul Ali, Rikash Boodram, Jean Phillipe Barrie.