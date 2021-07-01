US stars rested for Gold Cup

The US will head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup missing most of their top players.
“We don’t want to look at this as an experimental team. We want to look at this as a team that could compete to win Gold Cup,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday after announcing his 23-man roster. “Let’s be really clear with that. And that’s going to be our expectations, and will it be difficult? Absolutely. But we think there’s enough backbone in this group. We think there’s enough veteran leadership in this group.”
Among the missing are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent, all being given time off ahead of preseasons with their European clubs and the start of World Cup qualifying on September 2.
“The major European players were going to get time off after Nations League to prepare for their season,” Berhalter said. “Some other players that are in critical situations in Europe, we felt that it was more important for them to be in preseason with their team and give them a good chance of making a positive impact with their new coaching staff and with their club, rather than to be in Gold Cup.”
Defender Reggie Cannon and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill are the only holdovers on the 23-man roster from the group the U.S. used for the Nations League final four last month. Acosta was the only starter in the 3-2 win over Mexico on June 6.
Forward Jozy Altidore, goalkeeper Bill Hamid and midfielder Julian Green were among the 36 players cut Thursday.