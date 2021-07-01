The US will head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup missing most of their top players.

“We don’t want to look at this as an experimental team. We want to look at this as a team that could compete to win Gold Cup,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday after announcing his 23-man roster. “Let’s be really clear with that. And that’s going to be our expectations, and will it be difficult? Absolutely. But we think there’s enough backbone in this group. We think there’s enough veteran leadership in this group.”

Among the missing are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent, all being given time off ahead of preseasons with their European clubs and the start of World Cup qualifying on September 2.

“The major European players were going to get time off after Nations League to prepare for their season,” Berhalter said. “Some other players that are in critical situations in Europe, we felt that it was more important for them to be in preseason with their team and give them a good chance of making a positive impact with their new coaching staff and with their club, rather than to be in Gold Cup.”

Defender Reggie Cannon and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill are the only holdovers on the 23-man roster from the group the U.S. used for the Nations League final four last month. Acosta was the only starter in the 3-2 win over Mexico on June 6.

Forward Jozy Altidore, goalkeeper Bill Hamid and midfielder Julian Green were among the 36 players cut Thursday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US stars rested for Gold Cup

The US will head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup missing most of their top players.

“We don’t want to look at this as an experimental team. We want to look at this as a team that could compete to win Gold Cup,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday after announcing his 23-man roster. “Let’s be really clear with that. And that’s going to be our expectations, and will it be difficult? Absolutely. But we think there’s enough backbone in this group. We think there’s enough veteran leadership in this group.”

Seniors deliver

Seniors deliver

With their backs against the wall, the West Indies delivered under pressure to defeat South Africa by 21 runs yesterday to level the five-match T20 International series at 2-2 with one match to play.

T&T swept in Davis Cup again

THE rookie Trinidad and Tobago tennis team is out of contention for promotion from American Zone Group III of the Davis Cup.

After being swept 3-0 by Costa Rica when the tournament served off Wednesday in Panama, the team of overseas based debutants again failed to win a set in Group B – against Bermuda.

WI senior women try for T20 series clincher

WI senior women try for T20 series clincher

The West Indies women will be hunting a more clinical performance with the ball and in the field as they look to wrap up the three-match CG Insurance T20I series against Pakistan today.

Garcia joins fight against child abuse

Garcia joins fight against child abuse

Trinidad and Tobago striker Akeem Garcia has offered support as indigenous communities across Canada are mourning the loss of a rising number of children who have died in residential schools across the country.

Garcia, last year’s Canadian Premier League top goal-scorer along with his team-mates at HFX Wanderers, have joined the fight to bring change to the lives of indigenous children.

WI legend Brooks dies

WI legend Brooks dies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players Association have paid tribute to Gordon Brooks, the outstanding photojournalist, who passed away on Tuesday night at age 81. Brooks covered West Indies cricket at all levels for over 40 years, from the 1970s. Throughout that period he worked alongside noted journalist Tony Cozier, and many of his photographs graced the pages of the West Indies Cricket Annual.