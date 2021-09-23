ASPIRING LOCAL football coaches can now have paid opportunities to go the United States where they will get hands-on coaching experience.
Making the announcement was Jefferson George, president of the Unified Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (UFCTT) via a Zoom media conference on Wednesday.
The announcement is the latest partnership announced by the one-year-old UFCTT, which recently also announced a collaboration with the Sagicor group, which will see members of the local coaching body covered by insurance.
Under this new partnership, coaches will have the opportunity to further educate themselves by participating in training camps in the United States. The North America Caribbean Training Method (NACTM) soccer camp is a player development-focused programme for players between the ages of five and 18, held throughout the United States. Their curriculum focuses on three different playing levels - recreation, intermediate, and advanced.
“The purpose of the programme is to allow players to learn from coaches throughout the Caribbean,” stated NACTM director James Reid, whose parents were from T&T. He is a regular visitor to the country.
Reid added that NACTM was thrilled to partner with the local coaches association and will provide opportunities for aspiring local coaches to travel to the USA to learn and also be paid to take part in their camps.
“This year 2021 for the summer has been fantastic,” Reid said. “We launched in seven cities ranging from Baltimore, Washington DC, Marietta, Georgia, Orlando, Silver Spring in upper Malborough.”
James added that there are plans to further expand the NACTM programme across many more U.S cities in 2022, providing opportunities for aspiring local coaches to learn. The positions offer pay and such coaches can earn as much as US$600 a week during the camps and will be provided with transport, providing they have somewhere (family/friends) to stay. Among those who have worked in the NACTM camps is Abiola Clarence, the former St Anthony’s College striker.
Yohan Cantaste, another NACTM member, said they had made use of an on-line grassroots coaching programme via United States Soccer.
“What we are doing is that we are getting as many coaches in Trinidad as possible licensed as grassroot coaches, and what that is going to enable is that those grassroot coaches will now get opportunities through the North America Caribbean Training Method (NACTM) at our summer camps,” Cantaste said.