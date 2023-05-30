The United States cruised into the quarter-finals of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup with a 4-0 victory over New Zealand in yesterday’s round-of-16 matchup in Mendoza, Argentina.
Austin FC’s Owen Wolff got the opening goal of the contest with a low shot that caught out New Zealand goalkeeper Kees Sims in the 14th minute. Cade Cowell then continued his fine performances at the tournament by netting a third goal in three games in the 61st minute to double the US advantage.
FC Dallas defender Justin Che and substitute Rokas Pukstas later put the exclamation point on the dominant win with goals in the final 15 minutes.
Having qualified for the knockout stage with maximum points and as the only team not to concede a goal, the US defence again held firm for a fourth straight shutout.
It is the fourth U-20 World Cup in a row that the US has reached the quarter-final stage. The young Americans will take on either Uruguay or Gambia — they meet tomorrow — in the last eight.
While the win was an emphatic one, Mikey Varas’ team was grateful for a fine save by Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina to keep New Zealand out in the early stages, as he got down low to his right to turn a Jay Herdman shot behind.
And there was an element of fortune about the US goal to break the deadlock, with Wolff’s shot lacking power but still beating Sims in the New Zealand goal.
Still, it was a deserved win for the US, which had multiple chances to get a second goal before Cowell’s strike.