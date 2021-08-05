USA struggle in track finals

A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right, and all that is going wrong, for the US track and field team in Tokyo.
At one moment in the pole vault pit yesterday, Katie Nageotte cleared 4.90 metres (16 feet, 1 inch) and went running up to the stands to celebrate a gold medal that had looked like a lost cause only an hour earlier.
At the next, just as the 400-metre sprinters approached the halfway point, American champion Michael Norman was steaming so far ahead of the competition, it became clear he could not sustain the pace.
He didn’t. Norman finished fourth. The US men’s sprinters, once the dominant power across the global track game, left the stadium without having won a single gold medal over the first seven days of the nine-day meet.
But Nageotte’s gold, won in a tense back-and-forth with Russian athlete Anzhelika Sidorova, was the third victory in the field for the US, two of which have been won by women.
With only two days left at Olympic Stadium, what started as anomaly can now be considered a trend:
The US women are doing well.
The US men are not.
The US overall is doing well in field events. They are struggling overall on the track.
Other instances that played yesterday for the Americans:
—Grant Holloway, the defending world champion who came .01 seconds short of the world record earlier this summer in the 110-metre hurdles, came .05 short of Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment, who won in 13.09.
It was Jamaica’s third Olympic gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era.
—Will Claye, considered as good a bet as any to win with the defending champion, Christian Taylor, on the sideline, finished fourth in triple jump. The winner: Pedro Pichardo of Portugal.
Other winners on a day where eight gold medals were awarded included Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium (heptathlon) and Damian Warner of Canada (decathlon).
Also, Massimo Stano won the 20-kilometre race walk, moved to Sapporo to try to beat the Tokyo heat, to give Italy their third gold medal in track.
The US closed yesterday with five — and 20 medals overall, which is 13 more than anyone else — and there have been some exceptions to the trends.
Athing Mu and Sydney McLaughlin lived up to their hype to capture the country’s only two golds from the track. And Ryan Crouser gutted out an emotion-drenched victory to defend his Olympic shot put title.
Very few would’ve figured Crouser’s win yesterday would be the first in any event for the men, who make up about half of the deepest team in the world.
Much earlier in the day came a rite of passage for the US at the Olympics: A debacle in the men’s 4x100 relay.
This time, it was Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker who got tangled up in an exchange, costing them precious time and leaving the US not with a “DQ,” but with an unsightly “six” by its name. Sixth place means they won’t get to run for the first relay gold since Bolt left the scene.
One good chance — maybe the best one left — for the men’s sprinters might be in the 4x400 relay. The US have won that event at seven of the last nine Olympics.