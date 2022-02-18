A much-anticipated World Cup qualifying clash between Mexico and the United States has officially been set for March 24, with the Estadio Azteca expected to be back at full capacity.

Mexico had played its last two home qualifiers with only 2,000 fans in attendance as part of a punishment over the usage of an anti-gay chant by fans at previous matches.

The match (10 p.m. ET) between the USMNT and El Tri will be the first of three qualifiers for the teams during the FIFA international break. The United States host Panama three days later in Orlando, Florida, and finishes qualifying at Costa Rica at San Jose on March 30. Mexico will travel to Honduras on March 27 before hosting El Salvador on March 30.

The United States are level on 21 points with Mexico in the Octagonal table, but sit one place above them in second place on higher goal differential. Mexico, in third, will aim to maintain their unbeaten 12W-4D-0L record against the United States at the Estadio Azteca in World Cup qualifying.

A win for either team would significantly help boost the Qatar 2022 odds for the North American rivals, who will seek to distance themselves from fourth-place Panama, who have 17 points.

With 25 points, Canada lead the eight-team table in and need just one win from their final three matches to secure their first World Cup berth since 1986. Canada remain the only undefeated side left in the competition.

Costa Rica are in fifth place with 16 points, while El Salvador sit in sixth with nine points. Bottom sides Jamaica (seven) and Honduras (three) have already been eliminated. CONCACAF also confirmed that March 30 will close out all four qualifiers being played simultaneously at 9 p.m. ET.

The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

