USA whip T&T beach men 5-2

Dominic McDougall

CORNERED: Trinidad and Tobago’s Dominic McDougall, left, captain Ryan Augustine, second right, and goalkeeper Zane Coker surround Costa Rica’s Greivin Pacheco during Monday’s group stage encounter, on the opening day of the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, held at the Complejo Deportivo Fedefutbol, Alajuela, Costa Rica. Hosts Costa Rica won 5-3. 

Trinidad and Tobago’s beach soccer men conceded twice in the opening four minutes and never recovered, when beaten 5-2 yesterday by the 2019 runners-up, United States, on the second day of the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, in Costa Rica.

However, all is not lost for T&T, who can still advance to the quarter-final stage as a third-place qualifier, provided they beat the also win-less Turks & Caicos in their 3 p.m. final group match today.

The Americans led 4-0 after two periods, before striker Douglas McDougall (25th) finally got T&T on the scoresheet in the opening minute of the third period — turning the ball into an open net, after a bad bounce sent the ball past American goalkeeper Chris Toth. With the Americans well in control at 5-1, Akinola Gregory scored from close in to give T&T a second goal with five minutes left.

Following the disappointing 5-3 opening day loss to Costa Rica, T&T head coach Ramiro Amarelle changed all of his opening game starters, barring captain Ryan Augustine, giving goalkeeper Jabari Gray, Joel Lyons, Hakeem King and Jesse Bailey a start.

But the newcomers soon trailed 1-0 when Nicholas Perera’s free kick beat goalkeeper Gray for the opening goal in the third minute. And blinded by an American player directly in front of him, custodian Gray allowed a long punt from Toth to bounce in for 2-0 in the fourth minute.

T&T’s best non-scoring opportunity came from Augustine, who put a free kick wide, having scored twice from free kicks against Costa Rica.

McDougall also had two scoring chances early in the second period, first heading wide of goal and then having another effort saved by goalkeeper Toth.

T&T again failed to capitalise on dead-ball opportunities when putting several free kicks wide.

The Americans extended their advantage to 3-0 in the dying seconds of the second period, when Tomas Canale (12th) headed past substitute keeper Zane Coker, after chipping his initial shot onto the crossbar.

And Gabriel Silviera headed in a long shot in the final second of the second quarter for 4-0, after T&T had kept them quiet until the final 17 seconds. Canale scored from a free kick to boost the USA to a 5-1 cushion, before Gregory’s consolation goal.

