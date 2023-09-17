USEFUL EXERCISE

Keacy Carty

CLASSY: Keacy Carty of Trinbago Knight Riders strokes the ball for runs during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Saturday. Carty top-scored with 83 but TKR still lost by six wickets.

—Photo: CPL T20 via Getty Images

Despite coming out on the losing end against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday night, Trinbago Knight Riders skipper Kieron Pollard said he and his team got what they wanted from the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League fixture and are now focussed on the qualifier on Wednesday when they will face the same opponents.

Apart from bragging rights, Saturday’s game had little in it for the teams who each approached it with different strategies.

TKR rested most of their key players for the encounter having already secured their place in Wednesday’s playoff on the back of three consecutive wins at home.

Pollard would have been pleased with their total of 176 for eight on Saturday at the Guyana national Stadium at Providence, but not so happy about his side’s sloppiness in the field.

The Warriors, who were also assured of a place in the top two, fielded their full-strength team and managed to get over the line by six wickets with ten balls to spare, reaching 177 for four. But in the process, key all-rounder Keemo Paul was injured and will be unavailable for at least three days, which could still put him in line to return for Wednesday’s rematch.

“I think we got what we wanted out of the game,” Pollard said after the match.

“Keacy (Carty) coming in and scoring runs and so many guys missing but still we got to 175, so it goes to show the depth we have in our team,” he added.

Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan and Waqar Salamkheil were all rested ahead of the playoffs.

“I thought as a team, from a batting perspective, we got what we wanted out of it,” Pollard continued.

Carty, playing his first match of the series, scored 83 off 49 balls and was the anchor of the TKR batting effort. However, he was one of three batters dismissed in the penultimate over.

Speaking about the dip at the end of the innings, Pollard said while they could have gotten more runs, he was still pleased with the effort.

“In hindsight, you can look at the last two overs where we only got 12 runs and say if we had wickets in hand and were able to bat how we were supposed to, we would have gotten another 15-20 runs but getting 100 runs in the last ten overs was well done by the guys,” the skipper said.

“We had (missed) opportunities in the field so the game could have been a bit tighter although we got it down to the 19th over,” Pollard noted.

Asked about an injury to opener Martin Guptill, Pollard said: “We have to analyse and see what happens with him. But I think what we did in resting players was good for us because I think Guyana played their full-strength team and now are minus one with Keemo Paul, and he is an integral part of their team as well, so going into the next game we are looking forward to a fantastic encounter,” the TKR skipper continued.

“All in all, it was a very good game of cricket barring our fielding.”

Looking ahead to the qualifier on Wednesday, Pollard doesn’t expect to get any love from the Guyana crowd but said his team will give everything against the hosts.

“We want the fans to come out and support and we know they are not going to support the Trinbago Knight Riders but we’re going to give them a fight and hopefully the best team will win,” the TKR skipper added.

The winners of Wednesday’s match will qualify for the final. However, the losers will not be eliminated. They will get a second chance to make the championship game through the second qualifier which will pit them against the winners of tomorrow’s eliminator.

The second qualifier will be played on Friday while the final takes place on Sunday.

Summarised scores:

TKR 176-8, 20 overs (Keacy Carty 83, Mark Deyal 37, Chadwick Walton 25; Imran Tahir 3/12) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 177-4, 18.2 overs (Shai Hope 54 n.o., Odean Smith 44, Saim Ayub 37)

—Guyana Amazon Warriors won by six wickets.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

USEFUL EXERCISE

USEFUL EXERCISE

Despite coming out on the losing end against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday night, T…

Tsegay smashes Kipyegon’s 5000m world record

Tsegay smashes Kipyegon’s 5000m world record

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay set the second senior world record of her career and her first outdoors, smashing the world 5,000m record with a remarkable 14-minute, 00.21-second run at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene, yesterday.

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was second to Tsegay in 14:05.92, the third-fastest time ever.

Tallawahs step up

Tallawahs step up

Alex Hales struck a career-best hundred as the resurgent Jamaica Tallawahs crushed the St Lucia Kings by 122 runs to all but clinch the final spot in the playoffs of the Caribbean Premier League yesterday.

Needing to win their final game in order to edge out the Barbados Royals who played their final game last night against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Tallawahs racked up an impressive 201 for five behind Hales’s unbeaten 119, and then bundled the Kings out off 79 off 15 overs.

Jamaican stint for Auvray

Jamaican stint for Auvray

Mount Pleasant Academy has signed Trinidad and Tobago international Kaile Auvray.

Auvray last played for Sporting Kansas City 2 in the USL, the second tier in the United states, but is currently out of contract.

The Jamaica stint gives Auvray the chance to play competitive football, one of the requisites which national coach Angus eve has established for national selection, and allows him to keep his space on T&T’s s national team for the CONCACAF Nations League.

Williams is T&T’s first Pan Am referee

Williams is T&T’s first Pan Am referee

PJ WILLIAMS is the first person from Trinidad and Tobago to ever become a certified referee by the Badminton Pan Am Confederation, the governing body for the sport in the Americas.

After becoming an accredited referee in 2017, the 66-year-old was promoted following a six-day assessment period when he was the head referee in the PanAm Individual Championships in Jamaica in April.