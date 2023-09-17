USEFUL EXERCISE

Despite coming out on the losing end against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday night, Trinbago Knight Riders skipper Kieron Pollard said he and his team got what they wanted from the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League fixture and are now focussed on the qualifier on Wednesday when they will face the same opponents.
Apart from bragging rights, Saturday’s game had little in it for the teams who each approached it with different strategies.
TKR rested most of their key players for the encounter having already secured their place in Wednesday’s playoff on the back of three consecutive wins at home.
Pollard would have been pleased with their total of 176 for eight on Saturday at the Guyana national Stadium at Providence, but not so happy about his side’s sloppiness in the field.
The Warriors, who were also assured of a place in the top two, fielded their full-strength team and managed to get over the line by six wickets with ten balls to spare, reaching 177 for four. But in the process, key all-rounder Keemo Paul was injured and will be unavailable for at least three days, which could still put him in line to return for Wednesday’s rematch.
“I think we got what we wanted out of the game,” Pollard said after the match.
“Keacy (Carty) coming in and scoring runs and so many guys missing but still we got to 175, so it goes to show the depth we have in our team,” he added.
Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan and Waqar Salamkheil were all rested ahead of the playoffs.
“I thought as a team, from a batting perspective, we got what we wanted out of it,” Pollard continued.
Carty, playing his first match of the series, scored 83 off 49 balls and was the anchor of the TKR batting effort. However, he was one of three batters dismissed in the penultimate over.
Speaking about the dip at the end of the innings, Pollard said while they could have gotten more runs, he was still pleased with the effort.
“In hindsight, you can look at the last two overs where we only got 12 runs and say if we had wickets in hand and were able to bat how we were supposed to, we would have gotten another 15-20 runs but getting 100 runs in the last ten overs was well done by the guys,” the skipper said.
“We had (missed) opportunities in the field so the game could have been a bit tighter although we got it down to the 19th over,” Pollard noted.
Asked about an injury to opener Martin Guptill, Pollard said: “We have to analyse and see what happens with him. But I think what we did in resting players was good for us because I think Guyana played their full-strength team and now are minus one with Keemo Paul, and he is an integral part of their team as well, so going into the next game we are looking forward to a fantastic encounter,” the TKR skipper continued.
“All in all, it was a very good game of cricket barring our fielding.”
Looking ahead to the qualifier on Wednesday, Pollard doesn’t expect to get any love from the Guyana crowd but said his team will give everything against the hosts.
“We want the fans to come out and support and we know they are not going to support the Trinbago Knight Riders but we’re going to give them a fight and hopefully the best team will win,” the TKR skipper added.
The winners of Wednesday’s match will qualify for the final. However, the losers will not be eliminated. They will get a second chance to make the championship game through the second qualifier which will pit them against the winners of tomorrow’s eliminator.
The second qualifier will be played on Friday while the final takes place on Sunday.
Summarised scores:
TKR 176-8, 20 overs (Keacy Carty 83, Mark Deyal 37, Chadwick Walton 25; Imran Tahir 3/12) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 177-4, 18.2 overs (Shai Hope 54 n.o., Odean Smith 44, Saim Ayub 37)
—Guyana Amazon Warriors won by six wickets.