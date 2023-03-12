UTC, Fire claim KO titles

FIRE and Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) were the big winners Saturday in the COURTS All Sectors Netball League (ASNL).
At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, UTC won the Jean Pierre Knockout in the Championship Division, beating Fire, while Fire captured the Steve Sarjeant KO in the Premiership, stopping the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).
In the championship, UTC got to the final Saturday by stopping Fire Youth 22-11, with the winners getting 11 goals apiece from goal shoot Stacy-Ann Gill and Aaliyah Andrews. Previously, they had beaten Jabloteh 29-8, on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Fire first brushed aside TT Post 41-2. In a competition of two halves of 15 minutes each, TT Post did not score in the second period after they trailed 16-2 at half-time.
For Fire, three players got into double figures, with goal shoots Akeela Rodriquez (15 from 17 attempts), Ayanna Hamlet (11 of 16) and goal attack Pearl St John (ten of 13) leading the way.
In their second game, the Fire women had a slightly tougher time against Police, and needed a strong second half to emerge 18-10 winners. Fire had only led 7-6 at the break. For the winners, goal attack Nariba Grant got ten goals from 19 attempts.
In the final, UTC edged a close match 20-18, with their goal attack Liliah Matthews being the hero as she did all the scoring.
In the Sarjeant KO, however, Fire got back in winners’ row. They beat UTT 41-27 in the final, with goal shoot Afeisha Noel having a big game, with 29 goals from her 34 attempts, while the accurate Joelisa Cooper supported with 12 from 13 at goal attack.
Earlier Saturday, Fire reached the final after drubbing Police 52-17, with Cooper dashing in 38 goals, while UTT edged Defence Force 23-21.