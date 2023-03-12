UTC, Fire claim KO titles

FIRE and Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) were the big winners Saturday in the COURTS All Sectors Netball League (ASNL).

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, UTC won the Jean Pierre Knockout in the Championship Division, beating Fire, while Fire captured the Steve Sarjeant KO in the Premiership, stopping the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

In the championship, UTC got to the final Saturday by stopping Fire Youth 22-11, with the winners getting 11 goals apiece from goal shoot Stacy-Ann Gill and Aaliyah Andrews. Previously, they had beaten Jabloteh 29-8, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Fire first brushed aside TT Post 41-2. In a competition of two halves of 15 minutes each, TT Post did not score in the second period after they trailed 16-2 at half-time.

For Fire, three players got into double figures, with goal shoots Akeela Rodriquez (15 from 17 attempts), Ayanna Hamlet (11 of 16) and goal attack Pearl St John (ten of 13) leading the way.

In their second game, the Fire women had a slightly tougher time against Police, and needed a strong second half to emerge 18-10 winners. Fire had only led 7-6 at the break. For the winners, goal attack Nariba Grant got ten goals from 19 attempts.

In the final, UTC edged a close match 20-18, with their goal attack Liliah Matthews being the hero as she did all the scoring.

In the Sarjeant KO, however, Fire got back in winners’ row. They beat UTT 41-27 in the final, with goal shoot Afeisha Noel having a big game, with 29 goals from her 34 attempts, while the accurate Joelisa Cooper supported with 12 from 13 at goal attack.

Earlier Saturday, Fire reached the final after drubbing Police 52-17, with Cooper dashing in 38 goals, while UTT edged Defence Force 23-21.

GUTSY EFFORT

GUTSY EFFORT

SENIOR men’s football coach Angus Eve credited his staff and players as the Soca Warriors were able to grind out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the first of their two friendlies in the “Land of Reggae” on Saturday night.

A Reon Moore 67th-minute strike assured Eve and his charges of a marginal win over the Reggae Boyz—being led by new coach Heimir Hallgrimsson—in Montego Bay.

Nedd, Ramroop shine at Cycling Champs

JELANI NEDD and Javon Ramroop were crowned national champions in the Juvenile division after the first two days of The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) National Track Championships for Tinymites, Juveniles, and Masters at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) which continued Friday night in Balmain, Couva.

‘Cale’ blank Cunupia at Velodrome

MORVANT CALEDONIA UNITED shut out Cunupia FC 2-0 in their Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) game to earn full points at the Arima Velodrome last evening.

Two strikes within seven minutes from Osafa Simpson and Sean Bonval proved good enough for the Morvant-based side to secure full points.

The goals came from two defensive blunders from Cunupia FC’s experienced players.

Joachim bags all 10 on bowlers’ day

Joachim bags all 10 on bowlers’ day

Sunil Narine sparked a spectacular second innings collapse to set up an eight-wicket victory for QPCC 1 over Victoria Sports when the fifth round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership 1 competition concluded yesterday.

WI must manage players’ workloads better

Interim West Indies men’s head coach Andre Coley says balancing the workload of the international players is the key to making the team more competitive.

Coley’s comments followed Saturday’s 284-run defeat in the second Test in Johannesburg inside four days that condemned the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side to a 2-0 series loss.