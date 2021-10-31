UTR points for ‘Lease’

UNIVERSAL Tennis Ratings (UTR) points will be awarded in a major tournament in Trinidad for the first time this week.
The ground-breaking competition is the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament, which will serve off on Thursday (Divali Day) at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
UTR is a recently-introduced international tennis rating system that connects players around the world and about two and a half million players from over 200 countries already possess a ranking.
Tennis Patrons Academy partnered with Universal Tennis in September and are authorised to host UTR tournaments in this country for at least the next year.
After being the first official tournament in Trinidad after a seven-month coronavirus shutdown around this time last year, “Lease” will be the first major junior tournament after the pandemic forced another hiatus in late April.
The 10, 12 and 14 & under divisions will be contested from Thursday until Sunday and the 16 & under and 18 & under players will do battle from Friday through Sunday to conclude proceedings.
There is one major junior tournament on the calendar after “Lease” and since Patrons also host the RBC Junior Tournament in the middle of next month, UTR points will also be available. The country’s biggest tennis academy staged three UTR events over successive weekends last month.
A veterans’ (Over-45) Division B tournament got the ball rolling in the first weekend of the month, and then intermediate players, aged 12-16, took centre stage.
Patrons’ third competition was the first open tournament, but it was dominated by teenagers and Luca Shamsi and national under-18 champion Aalisha Alexis were crowned champs.