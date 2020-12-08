UTT honours ‘Tiger’

Do me a favour and take a good look at the picture. Many of you may have seen it before, since it captures the moment when Test cricket’s first-ever tied match was achieved at the Gabba ground in Brisbane, Australia on December 14, 1960.

That match between Frank Worrell’s West Indies side and Richie Benaud’s Aussies began 60 years ago today. And frozen in time forever is that dramatic moment, one of the most iconic in cricket’s history.