UTT host Tobago’s Phoenix

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) host leaders FC Phoenix at its O’Meara, Arima campus, as Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League resumes today.

None of 11 Tier 2 teams have advanced to the quarter-final of the Premier Football League Knockout Cup leaving the second flight clubs free to resume league play.

Blessed with a strike force which includes former Police, Central FC and W Connections striker Mikael Jem Gordon and ex-Club Sando midfielder Jabari Francis, 2022 Tobago champions Phoenix currently lead Tier 2 with two wins and two draws from four matches played, while UTT are sixth, having lost once in four matches.

TIER TWO MATCHES:

(Today)

UTT FC vs FC Phoenix, UTT campus ground, O’Meara, 3 p.m.

Harlem Strikers FC vs San Fernando Giants FC, Frederick Settlement, 4 p.m.

(Tomorrow)

Defence Force FC vs Bethel SC

UTT vs ECHIAF, Caroni North Bank Road, Centeno, 3 p.m.

Guaya United vs Police FC, Guayaguayare Rec. Grd, 4 p.m.

QPCC FC vs Matura Reunited, CIC Grounds, 4 p.m.

