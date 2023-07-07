UTT host Tobago’s Phoenix

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) host leaders FC Phoenix at its O’Meara, Arima campus, as Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League resumes today.
None of 11 Tier 2 teams have advanced to the quarter-final of the Premier Football League Knockout Cup leaving the second flight clubs free to resume league play.
Blessed with a strike force which includes former Police, Central FC and W Connections striker Mikael Jem Gordon and ex-Club Sando midfielder Jabari Francis, 2022 Tobago champions Phoenix currently lead Tier 2 with two wins and two draws from four matches played, while UTT are sixth, having lost once in four matches.
TIER TWO MATCHES:
(Today)
UTT FC vs FC Phoenix, UTT campus ground, O’Meara, 3 p.m.
Harlem Strikers FC vs San Fernando Giants FC, Frederick Settlement, 4 p.m.
(Tomorrow)
Defence Force FC vs Bethel SC
UTT vs ECHIAF, Caroni North Bank Road, Centeno, 3 p.m.
Guaya United vs Police FC, Guayaguayare Rec. Grd, 4 p.m.
QPCC FC vs Matura Reunited, CIC Grounds, 4 p.m.