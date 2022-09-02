UTT secure final WoLF ‘Big 8’ berth

WOLF

THE University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) have had a dramatic late surge to the season, managing to secure a WoLF (Women’s Football League) Big 8 Knockout spot, at the expense of St Augustine FC.

Playing Kamillionare, the South/Central Conference’s bottom team, last Sunday, UTT (13 points) won 8-0 to leap-frog into second spot, one point ahead of St Augustine FC, which had occupied that position for most of the season.

Shenelle Jordan bagged a hat-trick, Jaydime Mohammed netted a brace while Jasandra Joseph, Avanelle Loraine and Tyrese Cooper each scored one apiece.

The top two teams from each of four WoLF zones comprise the eight qualifiers to have advanced to the Big 8 Knockout phase, which kicks off next week Saturday. The champions will get $20,000, second $15,000, while the third-placed team will earn $10,000.

Qualifying from South/Central are unbeaten group winners Club Sando and UTT. Meanwhile, the Defence Force and second-placed QPCC Women will represent the Northern Conference, while Police FC and Terminix LA Rangers qualified out of the Eastern Conference. The Big 8 is completed by Tobago Chicas (Tobago winner) and Jewels FC.

WoLF results:

UTT Patriots 8 (Shenelle Jordan 31st, 39th, 75th, Jaydime Mohammed 16th, 56th, Jasandra Joseph 37th, Avanelle Loraine 61st, Tyrese Cooper 80th) vs Kamillionare FC 0

QPCC 17 (Kachelle Clarke 9th, 23rd, 41st, Ashlee Alonzo 19th, 43rd, 59th, 90th, Jessica Harragin 26th, 44th, 49th, Orielle Martin 36th, 57th, 68th, Hannah Vieira 71st, Britany Mahabir 73rd, 78th, Emily Nanton 93rd) vs Diego Martin Central 0

Defence Force 4 (Shanice Pierre 3, Kamile De Gale) vs QPCC 2 (Ashlee Alonzo 2)

Jewels 4 (Celine Loraine 2, Aaliyah Alvarez, Crystal Toney) vs Black Panthers 0

Defence Force 3 vs North Coast 0 (By default)

Big 8 Knockout fixtures:

QUARTER-FINALS:

(Sept 9)

UTT Patriots/St Augustine vs Police FC 1, Manny Ramjohn Stadium 4p.m.

Club Sando Women vs Terminix LA Rangers, Manny Ramjohn Stadium 6.30 p.m.

Tobago Chicas vs QPCC Women 3, Dwight Yorke Stadium 4p.m.

(Sept 11)

Jewels SC vs Defence Force Women 4, Dwight Yorke Stadium 6.30p.m.

SEMI-FINALS

(Sept 18)

Winner 1 vs Winner 4, Phase 2 La Horquetta, 4 p.m.

Winner 2 vs Winner 3, Phase 2 La Horquetta, 6 p.m.

FINAL

(Sept 25)

Winner 6 vs Winner 5 Phase 2 La Horquetta, 6 p.m

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ROYALS TAME PATRIOTS

ROYALS TAME PATRIOTS

Kyle Mayers’s rapid half-century underlined Barbados Royals’ winning start to their Men’s Caribbean Premier League campaign, easily brushing aside St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets late Thursday night.

Chasing 150 in a contest at Warner Park reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain, Royals never wavered as they easily reached their target with 11 balls to spare, the left-handed Mayers top-scoring with 73 from 46 deliveries.

LIV golfers barred from renewing PGA Tour memberships for ‘22-23 season

LIV golfers barred from renewing PGA Tour memberships for 2022-23 season

Players who have joined LIV Golf have been informed they are now ineligible to renew their PGA Tour memberships for the 2022-23 season, which begins in two weeks’ time. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith scored a round of 64 in the opening round at Oaks Course in Boston on Friday.

Anisa abruptly calls a timeout

Anisa abruptly calls a timeout

West Indies women’s vice-captain Anisa Mohammed has decided to take a leave of absence from international cricket for a period of six months.

Mohammed requested to take a break from the game with immediate effect, after a hectic year of cricket both home and away. The 33-year old’s decision to take time away from cricket comes with the full support of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

UTT secure final WoLF ‘Big 8’ berth

UTT secure final WoLF ‘Big 8’ berth

THE University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) have had a dramatic late surge to the season, managing to secure a WoLF (Women’s Football League) Big 8 Knockout spot, at the expense of St Augustine FC.

Playing Kamillionare, the South/Central Conference’s bottom team, last Sunday, UTT (13 points) won 8-0 to leap-frog into second spot, one point ahead of St Augustine FC, which had occupied that position for most of the season.

Keshorn golden in Luzern

Keshorn golden in Luzern

Keshorn Walcott returned to the top of the podium at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Luzern, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Walcott landed the spear 84.82 metres for gold in the men’s javelin. The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete enjoyed a comfortable cushion on second-placed Patriks Gailums, the Latvian throwing 83.30m. American Curtis Thompson was third at 82.87.

T&T girls 6th in ITF team finals

THE girls’ No. 1 squad placed sixth and Trinidad and Tobago’s other teams brought up the rear in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12 & Under Team Finals on Thursday, in the Dominican Republic.