UTT secure final WoLF ‘Big 8’ berth

THE University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) have had a dramatic late surge to the season, managing to secure a WoLF (Women’s Football League) Big 8 Knockout spot, at the expense of St Augustine FC.
Playing Kamillionare, the South/Central Conference’s bottom team, last Sunday, UTT (13 points) won 8-0 to leap-frog into second spot, one point ahead of St Augustine FC, which had occupied that position for most of the season.
Shenelle Jordan bagged a hat-trick, Jaydime Mohammed netted a brace while Jasandra Joseph, Avanelle Loraine and Tyrese Cooper each scored one apiece.
The top two teams from each of four WoLF zones comprise the eight qualifiers to have advanced to the Big 8 Knockout phase, which kicks off next week Saturday. The champions will get $20,000, second $15,000, while the third-placed team will earn $10,000.
Qualifying from South/Central are unbeaten group winners Club Sando and UTT. Meanwhile, the Defence Force and second-placed QPCC Women will represent the Northern Conference, while Police FC and Terminix LA Rangers qualified out of the Eastern Conference. The Big 8 is completed by Tobago Chicas (Tobago winner) and Jewels FC.
WoLF results:
UTT Patriots 8 (Shenelle Jordan 31st, 39th, 75th, Jaydime Mohammed 16th, 56th, Jasandra Joseph 37th, Avanelle Loraine 61st, Tyrese Cooper 80th) vs Kamillionare FC 0
QPCC 17 (Kachelle Clarke 9th, 23rd, 41st, Ashlee Alonzo 19th, 43rd, 59th, 90th, Jessica Harragin 26th, 44th, 49th, Orielle Martin 36th, 57th, 68th, Hannah Vieira 71st, Britany Mahabir 73rd, 78th, Emily Nanton 93rd) vs Diego Martin Central 0
Defence Force 4 (Shanice Pierre 3, Kamile De Gale) vs QPCC 2 (Ashlee Alonzo 2)
Jewels 4 (Celine Loraine 2, Aaliyah Alvarez, Crystal Toney) vs Black Panthers 0
Defence Force 3 vs North Coast 0 (By default)
Big 8 Knockout fixtures:
QUARTER-FINALS:
(Sept 9)
UTT Patriots/St Augustine vs Police FC 1, Manny Ramjohn Stadium 4p.m.
Club Sando Women vs Terminix LA Rangers, Manny Ramjohn Stadium 6.30 p.m.
Tobago Chicas vs QPCC Women 3, Dwight Yorke Stadium 4p.m.
(Sept 11)
Jewels SC vs Defence Force Women 4, Dwight Yorke Stadium 6.30p.m.
SEMI-FINALS
(Sept 18)
Winner 1 vs Winner 4, Phase 2 La Horquetta, 4 p.m.
Winner 2 vs Winner 3, Phase 2 La Horquetta, 6 p.m.
FINAL
(Sept 25)
Winner 6 vs Winner 5 Phase 2 La Horquetta, 6 p.m