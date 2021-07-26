V/ball needs $200,000

THE Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) needs $200,000 to assist in sending teams to three international tournaments in Mexico next month.
If the governing body for running the sport manages to raise the funds, the national men and women’s teams will be able to compete in the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Championships and the under-21 girls will participate in the qualifying tournament for the Pan American Junior Games.
The TTVF sent out a press release yesterday “seeking the support of corporate T&T as they attempt to raise $200,000 to complete their budgets” to compete in these competitions.
The association, headed by Daymian Stewart, has already raised 80 per cent of airline tickets and is requiring help with the rest as well as registration fees and uniforms for the three teams.
Cuban Francisco Cruz and Gideon Dickson have been in charge of the national women’s and men’s teams, respectively, for many years, and these coaches, Level 3 certified by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), have been preparing the squads.
Channon Thompson, Krystle Esdelle, Darlene Ramdin, Delicia Pierre, Marc Honore and Daynte Stewart are among the top players expected to participate next month.
The NORCECA Men’s Championship will take place in Durango, Mexico, from August 16-24 and the NORCECA Women’s Championships will follow immediately after in Guadalajara.
The NORCECA qualifying tournament for the Pan Am Junior Games will be contested in Aguascalientes, Mexico, from August 9-16. This multi-sport competition will take place a month later in Colombia.
T&T has not been part of any indoor volleyball tournament since the sport was first shut down in March last year because of coronavirus (Covid-19).
—Shammi Kowlessar