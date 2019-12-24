The North Zone teams competing in the National Basketball Federation’s National Invitational Championship (NIC) will have a lot to contemplate during the Christmas break as they seek to regroup and give a better account of themselves when competition resumes.
Three of them - Caledonia Clippers, Police and Brian Chase Basketball Academy - suffered at the hands of their eastern counterparts last weekend at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena.
Stories of Success (SOS), the 2019 East Zone men’s champions, set the tone on Saturday evening when they turned back Police, 115-99.
Police who led 22-23 after the opening quarter and they improved to lead by five at the half, 58-53.
However, a better organised SOS outscored Police 28-22 in the third period and edged ahead (81-80) for the first time.
And Police had no answer as SOS increased the intensity, opening up a 12-point lead with 6:36 left and running out winners by 16 points.
Ahkeel Boyd (30), his brother Ahkeem (23) and Clint Graham (17) led SOS in scoring. Fabrice Fisher finished with a game-high 41-point performance for Police and he was well supported by Dextroy Manswell (21) and Ronel Winter (15).
In the late game, Maloney Pacers, 65-61 winners over T&T Prisons the previous weekend, completed their second win from as many outings when they stunned North Zone champions Caledonia Clippers 86-76.
After a level start, Clippers picked up the pace in the second quarter and led 46-38 at the half. However, in the third quarter, the young Pacers cut into the deficit before accelerating in the final stanza to win by 10 points,
Mohammed Elias led Pacers with 32 points; Jael Lewis had 14 and Kadeem Greig, 11. Kirk Baptiste led the Clippers with 20 while Kurt “Koto” Christian had 18 and Shawn Lawrence, 15.
There was no let-up on Sunday as Prisons rebounded from their loss to the Pacers, leading at every quarter as they cruised to a 102-61 win over Brian Chase Basketball Academy (BCBA). Michael Jerome (30) and Glendon Phillip (27) led the scoring while Steve Mc Sween had 23 points. Kevon Williams (23) and Elon Hernandez (15) were the top shooters for BCBA.
Earlier, an all-North Zone women’s clash between BCA and Defence Force went into overtime before BCBA finally claimed victory.
After a slow start, Defence Force opened up a 43-31 lead after three quarters but national player Allison Young scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to force a 58-58 stalemate.
Young also accounted for eight of BCBA’s nine points in OT as they ran out 67-63 winners. She led all scoring with 33 points and got support from Alicia Joseph (10). Crystal-Ann George led the Defence Force effort with 18 points and Jameisha Cassimy had 17.