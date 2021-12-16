Vaccinate to play

Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe is hoping that contact sports will be able to resume in a controlled manner early in the new year, but exclusively with vaccinated athletes.
Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Minister said proposals for the resumption of contact sports will soon be sent to the Ministry of Health for approval.
Explaining the plan, she said: What we are proposing is that we have sport done by vaccinated athletes only and played in a bubble in places where we can control the crowds.
“At first we want to propose a first phase where we don’t have any spectators coming out, to see how that goes for a short period of time and once that goes well, then we will be making a request for phase two, to have vaccinated spectators.”
Minister Cudjoe said efforts have been made to gather from local sporting organisations the level of vaccination among their athletes. “We reached out to a number of our national governing bodies to get an idea as to what the numbers are like as to who’s vaccinated and who’s not,” she said. “You have some reporting 90 per cent, some reporting 75 per cent and some people don’t know and some people refuse to respond. So it has been difficult to have a plan that encompasses everybody, but based on the information we have been able to gather, we’re presenting it to the Ministry of Health and requesting that we at least start with having sports in a controlled way with national governing bodies’ vaccinated players and from there we work our way out....encouraging people to get vaccinated.
She stressed: “That is what we have to do to get back to a level of normalcy. We hope that we get the ok, we get the green light.”
Domestic competition in local sports has not been staged since March, 2020.