Vaccinate to play

Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe is hoping that contact sports will be able to resume in a controlled manner early in the new year, but exclusively with vaccinated athletes.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Minister said proposals for the resumption of contact sports will soon be sent to the Ministry of Health for approval.

Explaining the plan, she said: What we are proposing is that we have sport done by vaccinated athletes only and played in a bubble in places where we can control the crowds.

“At first we want to propose a first phase where we don’t have any spectators coming out, to see how that goes for a short period of time and once that goes well, then we will be making a request for phase two, to have vaccinated spectators.”

Minister Cudjoe said efforts have been made to gather from local sporting organisations the level of vaccination among their athletes. “We reached out to a number of our national governing bodies to get an idea as to what the numbers are like as to who’s vaccinated and who’s not,” she said. “You have some reporting 90 per cent, some reporting 75 per cent and some people don’t know and some people refuse to respond. So it has been difficult to have a plan that encompasses everybody, but based on the information we have been able to gather, we’re presenting it to the Ministry of Health and requesting that we at least start with having sports in a controlled way with national governing bodies’ vaccinated players and from there we work our way out....encouraging people to get vaccinated.

She stressed: “That is what we have to do to get back to a level of normalcy. We hope that we get the ok, we get the green light.”

Domestic competition in local sports has not been staged since March, 2020.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gold, silver for Casely, Dalla Costa in Florida

TWO days after Trinidad and Tobago teammate Luca Shamsi struck gold in the Casely International Tennis Championship, Kale Dalla Costa stepped up in class to earn a silver medal as another tournament in the series Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA.

Skerritt: Covid forcing big decisions

Skerritt: Covid forcing big decisions

Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerritt, said the board had been forced into “significant decisions” in the “tough times” created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and believes the correct decision was made in postponing the One-Day International series against Pakistan.

BRAVE WINDIES

BRAVE WINDIES

They spent a restless night on Wednesday and anxious hours most of yesterday, but the West Indies cricketers and their support staff in Pakistan stayed the course and completed their T20 International series despite the threat of Covid-19 all around them.

Vaccinate to play

Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe is hoping that contact sports will be able to resume in a controlled manner early in the new year, but exclusively with vaccinated athletes.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Minister said proposals for the resumption of contact sports will soon be sent to the Ministry of Health for approval.

Pakistan openers guarantee T20I sweep

Pakistan openers guarantee T20I sweep

Nicholas Pooran’s career-best fifty pushed West Indies to a 200-plus total for only the third time in three years but Mohammed Rizwan and captain Babar Azam registered equally destructive half-centuries of their own, as Pakistan pulled off a record run chase to make a clean sweep of the three-match Twenty20 International series yesterday.

Blackman gets PB in 400 free

Blackman gets PB in 400 free

TEAM TTO’s Nikoli Blackman finished 56th of 63 swimmers in the men’s 400m freestyle event at FINA’s 15th World Short Course Swimming Championship early yesterday morning at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.