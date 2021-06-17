Vaccinated fans to watch 2nd Test

gros islet
Fans in the region will return to cricket for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when 400 fully vaccinated spectators are allowed for each day of the second Test against South Africa starting at the Daren Sammy National Stadium today.
The move is part of a pilot project initiated by the St Lucia government, in collaboration with Cricket West Indies and the St Lucia Cricket Association, and marks a major milestone for the sport which has been played behind closed doors over the last year-and-a-half, in keeping with the bio-secure bubbles created for each series.
Fans attending, however, must be over 18 years-old and must have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on or before June 4. While admission will be free, persons will need to present valid proof of vaccination along with photo identification before receiving their ticket for entry.
“The Government of St Lucia has initiated this pilot project which will allow for the safe return of fans to watch international cricket for the first time in the West Indies since the start of the pandemic,” said CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave.
Only the Johnson Charles Stand will be utilised, with fans mandated to remain masked and socially distanced at all times throughout the day.
Vendors will not be allowed in the venue and therefore fans will be allowed to bring their food and non-alcoholic drinks. Fans who leave will not be allowed re-entry.