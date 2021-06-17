Vaccinated fans to watch 2nd Test

gros islet

Fans in the region will return to cricket for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when 400 fully vaccinated spectators are allowed for each day of the second Test against South Africa starting at the Daren Sammy National Stadium today.

The move is part of a pilot project initiated by the St Lucia government, in collaboration with Cricket West Indies and the St Lucia Cricket Association, and marks a major milestone for the sport which has been played behind closed doors over the last year-and-a-half, in keeping with the bio-secure bubbles created for each series.

Fans attending, however, must be over 18 years-old and must have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on or before June 4. While admission will be free, persons will need to present valid proof of vaccination along with photo identification before receiving their ticket for entry.

“The Government of St Lucia has initiated this pilot project which will allow for the safe return of fans to watch international cricket for the first time in the West Indies since the start of the pandemic,” said CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave.

Only the Johnson Charles Stand will be utilised, with fans mandated to remain masked and socially distanced at all times throughout the day.

Vendors will not be allowed in the venue and therefore fans will be allowed to bring their food and non-alcoholic drinks. Fans who leave will not be allowed re-entry.

Molino boost

KEVIN MOLINO is back in training and has made himself available for Trinidad and Tobago’s CONCACAF Gold Cup football qualifier against Montserrat in the United States on July 2.

Should T&T beat Montserrat, they will face the winners of a similar elimination match between Cuba and French Guiana for a spot in the group stage and an opening preliminary round match against regional giants Mexico.

Gabriel, Bravo return

With the pitch not expected to change drastically from the first Test, the West Indies have made a few adjustments both in their approach and personnel, which skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hopes will change their fortunes in the second match against South Africa bowling off today at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Vaccinated fans to watch 2nd Test

Rangers release five players

FIVE Terminix La Horquetta Rangers footballers have been made available to Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team.

Rangers boss Richard Ferguson yesterday confirmed such via a text message stating: “Players identified in the letter are allowed to attend training,” following a request from national team manager Adrian Romain to have the players available for the national team which participates in 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers from July 2.

Olympic trial meet moved to Monday

The extension of curfew hours this weekend has forced the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAATT) to push back the first of two Olympic Games trial meets by one day.

Originally scheduled for Sunday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, the meet will now be staged on Monday at the same venue.