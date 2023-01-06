Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be out for “more than a month” with a hamstring injury as he suffers a fresh injury blow, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.

Van Dijk sustained the injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday and was substituted at half-time. “Virgil was a surprise to us. It was a big blow,” Klopp added in a news conference.

“He didn’t feel a lot. I took him off, it was not clear that maybe he would have tried [to play on]. The diagnosis was pretty harsh. We talk about weeks, more than a month but I hope it goes quick. I hope it goes quick, we’ll have to see. For now he’s not available, that’s how it is and we have other centre-halves.

“Everything is okay for the team but for Virgil it’s hard for him. He’s played an incredible amount of games over the years. We cannot use him on the pitch but off the pitch we will do that.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pegula stuns Swiatek

Pegula stuns Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the favourite for this month’s Australian Open, was in tears after losing at the United Cup yesterday.

The US and French Open champion sobbed courtside after being thrashed 6-2, 6-2 by American Jessica Pegula in the mixed-team tournament semi-finals in Sydney.

LONG-OVERDUE

LONG-OVERDUE

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan said the senior players in the set-up will have to step up and lead from the front if they are to replicate their 2006 four-day success.

Seventeen years on since that triumph, Khan, who was part of the squad in 2006, believes the current crop of players have what it takes to get the job done. “I was involved in 2006 when we won the last title and it has been a while,” Khan told the media recently.

Van Dijk out for more than a month

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be out for “more than a month” with a hamstring injury as he suffers a fresh injury blow, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.

Van Dijk sustained the injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday and was substituted at half-time. “Virgil was a surprise to us. It was a big blow,” Klopp added in a news conference.

Hope, Dowrich lead squads in Barbados Legends Series

Former West Indies Test stars Shai Hope and Shane Dowrich will lead two of the three squads in the Barbados Legends Series, which serves as preparation for the Regional First Class Championship, beginning next month.

Sir Andy: Coaches made scapegoats for Windies’ disappointing showing

Players more than the coaches have to take responsibility for West Indies failures on the cricket field, former fast bowler Sir Andy Roberts has suggested.

Although stressing the importance of coaches to the development of players in the game, the 71-year said they were getting the short end of the stick.

Activity ban at Hasely Crawford after Carnival

Construction and refurbishment work at the Hasely Crawford Stadium will commence at the conclusion of the Carnival season.

In a joint media release yesterday, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago and the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDECOTT) announced the decision following a meeting among the entities last Monday.