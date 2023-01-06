Van Dijk out for more than a month

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be out for “more than a month” with a hamstring injury as he suffers a fresh injury blow, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.
Van Dijk sustained the injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday and was substituted at half-time. “Virgil was a surprise to us. It was a big blow,” Klopp added in a news conference.
“He didn’t feel a lot. I took him off, it was not clear that maybe he would have tried [to play on]. The diagnosis was pretty harsh. We talk about weeks, more than a month but I hope it goes quick. I hope it goes quick, we’ll have to see. For now he’s not available, that’s how it is and we have other centre-halves.
“Everything is okay for the team but for Virgil it’s hard for him. He’s played an incredible amount of games over the years. We cannot use him on the pitch but off the pitch we will do that.”